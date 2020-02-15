Machine gun Kelly's crew is still in trouble with the police over G-Rod's blows

Machine Gun Kelly's friends continue to find themselves in legal trouble due to their fight with G-Rod in 2018. According to TMZ, a couple of men, Brandon Allen and John Cappelletty, tied to Machine Gun Kelly, were charged by a grand jury. .

The Fulton County District Attorney confirmed that both parties were charged with aggravated charges of assault for the vicious assault against Gabriel "G-Rod,quot; Rodriguez.

If convicted of the charges, each man could face up to 20 years behind bars. TMZ was the first to reveal the story when Allen and Cappelletty were arrested by the authorities in October. G-Rod didn't just want to press charges.

In fact, the actor later filed a lawsuit against Machine Gun Kelly, stating that he was the one who ordered to be beaten. As previously reported, G-Rod approached Machine Gun Kelly at a location in September 2018, calling the rapper "p * ssy,quot;, and then received a brutal blow from rapper's friends.

He was reportedly beaten in the lobby of a Hampton Inn. As most know, Machine Gun Kelly has been in the headlines for other reasons, including his enmity with Eminem, as well as his public appearances with Demi Lovato.

For example, on February 5, 2020, Todd Malm reported that Demi Lovato and Machine Gun Kelly were seen leaving SoHo House in Hollywood. Machine Gun Kelly and the 27-year-old singer were seen leaving the place together, but then got into separate vehicles.

Page Six reported at the time that the rapper's vehicle followed her to her condo. Fans of Demi Lovato know that she and Machine Gun Kelly have been seen hanging out before, even in 2017, when they were seen on Emo Nite LA.

In the past, Machine Gun Kelly has also seen other younger women, including Noah Cyrus, the younger sister of international pop star Miley Cyrus.



