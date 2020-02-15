Machine Gun Kelly launches Sex Toy on Valentine's Day

%MINIFYHTMLd05f48c6b36f1ae8e8ba8656b132fde811% %MINIFYHTMLd05f48c6b36f1ae8e8ba8656b132fde812%

Instagram

The star of & # 39; The Devil & # 39; presents to his followers of Instagram the vibrator Lil Devil inspired by the gift he received from his friend Marilyn Manson on his 29th birthday last year.

Up News Info –

Rapper and actor Kelly machine gun celebrated Valentine's Day by launching a new sex toy.

Vibrator Lil Devil presented the article on Instagram on Friday, February 14, 2020, urging fans to "have fun and play a lot."

%MINIFYHTMLd05f48c6b36f1ae8e8ba8656b132fde813% %MINIFYHTMLd05f48c6b36f1ae8e8ba8656b132fde814%

According to one description, the vibrator is "3.9 inches long and 0.8 inches in diameter" and is made of "silicone and ABS plastic". It is also waterproof.

%MINIFYHTMLd05f48c6b36f1ae8e8ba8656b132fde815% %MINIFYHTMLd05f48c6b36f1ae8e8ba8656b132fde816%

<br />

Machine Gun Kelly's inspiration came last year 2019, when friend Marilyn Manson He gave her a dildo with her own face for her 29th birthday.