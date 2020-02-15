Home Entertainment Machine Gun Kelly launches Sex Toy on Valentine's Day

Machine Gun Kelly launches Sex Toy on Valentine's Day

The star of & # 39; The Devil & # 39; presents to his followers of Instagram the vibrator Lil Devil inspired by the gift he received from his friend Marilyn Manson on his 29th birthday last year.

Rapper and actor Kelly machine gun celebrated Valentine's Day by launching a new sex toy.

Vibrator Lil Devil presented the article on Instagram on Friday, February 14, 2020, urging fans to "have fun and play a lot."

According to one description, the vibrator is "3.9 inches long and 0.8 inches in diameter" and is made of "silicone and ABS plastic". It is also waterproof.

Machine Gun Kelly's inspiration came last year 2019, when friend Marilyn Manson He gave her a dildo with her own face for her 29th birthday.