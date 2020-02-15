Lynn Cohen of Sex And The City dies at age 86

Lynn Cohen, one of the characters of the popular television show, Sex and the city He died at the age of 86 this week, according to a Variety report. Cohen is best known for her interpretation of Magda in the aforementioned series, and she died this Friday.

Magda was in the series in several episodes as the housekeeper of Cynthia Nixon and her nanny, and also appeared in the film adaptations of the program. In 2018, the star spoke with Cosmopolitan reporters about her role in the popular series.

According to Lynn Cohen, her interpretation of the character was important because "she showed a woman of a different age who was smart as the devil." The star said he also showed a number of different things, including his understanding of sexuality, that the characters in the show needed.

According to Variety, Cohen found work in several other productions, including Munich of Steven Spielberg, as well as of Mags in The Hunger Games: In Flames. In addition, the star found employment in great films such as Eagle Eye, Y Through the universe, among others.

She appeared in Manhattan Murder Mystery, I shot Andy Warhol, walking and talking, Y The Station Agent. His appearances extended beyond movies, including Law and order, the matter, nothing master, nurse Jackie, Y Damages.

In addition, he worked on Broadway in plays such as Ivanov Y Orpheus descending. Interestingly, Lynn started working in film and television when he was 60, after a long time working on Broadway.

In addition to his recurring character in the popular Sex and the city franchise, Cohen found work in Law and order Like Judge Elizabeth Mizener, many times.

Born in Kansas City as Lynn Harriette Kay, Lynn Cohen later changed her name to match her work in the entertainment industry. She was Jewish. Since he died, some of his cast members and co-stars shouted at the lifelong movie and television star.



