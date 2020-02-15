Love Island fans ask that the show be AXED after Caroline Flack becomes the third star to die …

Love Island fans have turned to Twitter to demand that the ITV2 dating series be eliminated after the death of host Caroline Flack, 40, on Saturday.

Caroline is the third star of Love Island who died in the last two years after former contestants Mike Thalassitis and Sophie Gradon committed suicide in March 2019 and June 2018.

Among the fans who called the show was the host of This Morning Eamonn Holmes, who paid tribute to Caroline and insisted there must be "repercussions."

Tragic: Love Island fans have turned to Twitter to demand that the ITV2 dating series be removed after the death of host Caroline Flack, 40, on Saturday

He wrote on Twitter: & # 39; Caroline Flack … Dear God. Shocked beyond belief. That she has found peace. #Rip Does there have to be repercussions for Love Island now surely? I got more than 27 thousand likes.

Eamonn added later: "That is, out of respect, can the series continue?" (sic)

Caroline had presented Love Island for five series since 2015, resigned from the program for the winter series, which is currently taking place, as she was going to be tried for assaulting fellow Lewis Burton.

Tributes: Among the fans who called the show was the host of This Morning Eamonn Holmes, who paid tribute to Caroline and insisted that there must be & # 39; repercussions & # 39;

Knocking: He wrote on Twitter: & # 39; Caroline Flack … Dear God. Shocked beyond belief. That she has found peace. #Rip Does there have to be repercussions for Love Island now surely? that got more than 27 thousand likes

A fan tweeted: & # 39; Really incredibly tragic to hear the passing of Caroline Flack. She didn't deserve this at all. I hope you are at peace now. It's time to ax Love Island #RIPCaroline.

Another viewer said: I'm a fan of the show, but I think it might be time to eliminate Love Island now, 3 deaths? It's horrible Mental health must be taken seriously.

A different spectator from the show commented: "I hope ITV will do the right thing and eliminate Love Island."

Another viewer commented: & # 39; I hope ITV does the right thing and eliminates Love Island. It has bad energy and is bad for society.

Heartbreaking: Caroline is the third star of Love Island who died in the last two years after former contestants Mike Thalassitis and Sophie Gradon committed suicide in March 2019 and June 2018 (L-R pictured during their time on Love Island)

While a different account added: "It was never one for Love Island, but I think we can sacrifice reality drama and television in the name of mental health and set healthier beauty standards, Love Island ax, 3 deaths are 3 too many. "

This occurs after singer Boy George criticized the Crown Prosecutor's Service (CPS) for accusing Caroline of assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

The main singer of the Culture Club tweeted: & # 39; I hope that all of you who attacked Caroline Flack, even when your partner said he didn't want charges, felt some sadness today. This did not need to happen.

This is devastating news! And yes, I hope @cpsuk feels an even deeper grief & # 39 ;.

A CPS spokesman issued a statement and said: & # 39; Our most sincere condolences go to Caroline Flack's family and friends.

Fans: A fan tweeted: & # 39; Really incredibly tragic to hear the passing of Caroline Flack. She didn't deserve this at all. I hope you are at peace now. It's time to ax Love Island #RIPCaroline.

"Given the tragic circumstances, we will not comment on the details of this case at this stage."

Actress Sheridan Smith also shared on Twitter: & # 39; When will things change? How many more? heartbreaking & # 39 ;, followed by a broken heart emoji.

Caroline had previously paid tribute to Sophie after her death, saying in Aftersun: & # 39; Before we left, tragically this week we lost a beautiful soul in Sophie Gradon.

“ He was a beautiful person both inside and out … Everyone's thoughts here on Love Island are with Sophie's friends and family at this really terrible time. Sophie, we will never forget you.

After Mike's death months later, she turned to Instagram to write: & # 39; Mike … you were a total gentleman … I won't forget that … it's so sad … you'll be missed. RIP. ❤️. & # 39;

It occurs after Love Island's spin-off program, Unseen Bits, was taken out of ITV2 on Saturday night after Caroline was found dead in her London apartment at age 40 on Saturday.

The ITV2 program replaced the 9 p.m. program. with an old episode of You have been framed. It has not been confirmed whether the program will air normally on Sunday.

Speaking: This comes after singer Boy George criticized the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for accusing Caroline of assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton

& # 39; When will things change? & # 39 ;: Actress Sheridan Smith also shared on Twitter: & # 39; When will things change? How many more? heartbreaking & # 39 ;, followed by a broken heart emoji

Before the broadcast of Unseen Bits, a voiceover said: “ In light of today's sad news, we are replacing tonight's Unseen Bits episode with a double bill of You have been framed & # 39; & # 39 ;.

It also occurs after Love Island issued a statement about Caroline's death:Everyone on Love Island and ITV are shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news.

"Caroline was a very dear member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends."

Caroline took her own life after a worried friend who was staying with her went to the stores, leaving the former Love Island presenter alone in her London apartment.

It happened only a few hours after she was told that she would face a trial for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton, something she denied.

His administration has criticized the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for prosecuting the "trial trial,quot; after Lewis said he did not want to press charges.

He had said she hit him with a lamp at her old house in Islington in December before asking the CPS not to press charges.

Heartbreaking: Caroline took her own life after a worried friend who was staying with her went to the stores, leaving the former Love Island presenter alone in her London apartment (pictured in 2018)

According to The Mirror comments, Caroline had been described by her friends as feeling "she was alone,quot; and "could not see a way out."

It was also understood that he had been struggling with his mental health and using antidepressants before his death.

The television presenter's death was confirmed by a family lawyer. The Flack family said in a statement: & # 39; We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today, on February 15. We ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time & # 39; & # 39 ;.

A worried producer friend had stayed with the star, but discovered that she could not return to her apartment after returning from the stores, a source said. He called Caroline's father, Ian, who managed to enter the apartment where he found the star's body.

MailOnline has contacted ITV2 for comment.

If you have been affected by this story, you can call the Samaritans at 116 123 or visit www.samaritans.org.