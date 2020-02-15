Losing the wedding alliance and the burnt dress, these are the biggest celebrity wedding disasters

Some celebrities have to deal with a burnt wedding dress during the nuptials, while others are forced to evacuate due to a natural disaster on their big day.

When it comes to celebrity weddings, people will expect something perfect and great. Dream ceremonies often take place in beautiful places with brides wearing the most beautiful dresses of famous designers. However, despite the meticulous details and careful planning, they cannot avoid having unexpected disasters.

Some celebrities had to deal with a burnt wedding dress during the nuptials, while others were forced to evacuate due to a natural disaster on their big day. One of the biggest celebrity wedding disasters also saw them panic over the loss of their wedding rings a day before they settled down to exchange vows.

Those experiences can give you an idea of ​​a better wedding plan, as well as what you should do and not do before and at the wedding. Therefore, Up News Info has made a list of the biggest celebrity wedding disasters. Check them out below.

ANGELINA PIVARNICK AND CHRIS LARANGEIRA

Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira were married on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 in New Jersey. The "Jersey coast"alum played co-stars Nicole"Snooki"Polizzi, Jenni"Jowow"Farley and Deena Cortese to be your moral support by being your bridesmaids. However, it was unexpectedly those who ruined his great day.

The ladies allegedly delivered a mean speech in which they jokingly called Angelina "a garbage." A source said: "The speech was intended to be funny, but it seemed pretty mean. Some people booed. Angelina was upset and needed a minute to meet later."

JESSICA SIMPSON AND ERIC JOHNSON

Jessica Simpson I was too nervous during her wedding with the former NFL star Eric Johnson (II) in 2014. It seemed that despite the many previous practices, the singer / author still made a big mistake in reciting her vows. Instead of saying her husband's name, Jessica said her own name.

Jessica, who looked dazzling in a Carolina Herrera wedding dress, allegedly released: "I'll take you, Jessica." According to one source, "I was so overwhelmed that instead of addressing Eric, she said her own name! Fortunately, she laughed and started again."

HILARY DUFF AND MIKE COMRIE

Hilary Duff sure he had a nightmare on his wedding day with the hockey player Mike Comrie in 2010. The "Lizzie McGuire"star revealed during its appearance on"The Ellen DeGeneres show"He cried during the nuptials because he lost a tooth."

"I was sitting in bed with my mother and my sister, and they told me:" You didn't do it. Then I started laughing at myself, and then I started crying, "he said. Fortunately, the sister of her wedding planner met a dentist in California and the dentures were solved at the perfect time.

PRINCESS DIANA AND PRINCE CHARLES

Even Princess Diana couldn't help making a mistake on her big day. However, that was understandable, given that 2.5 billion people around the world tuned in to see their wedding with Prince Charles in 1981. During the ceremony, the late British royalty made their vows wrong and called him "Philip Charles Arthur George." instead of "Charles Philip Arthur George."

That was not the only inconvenience during the wedding of Prince William and Prince Harry's parents. Diana's 25-foot-long train couldn't keep smooth in transit and it was all wrinkled. In addition, his 5-year-old bridesmaid was still falling as they entered the church.

TROIAN BELLISARIO AND PATRICK J. ADAMS

It was a hard day for "pretty Little Liars"co-stars Troian Bellisario Y Patrick J. Adams. Their wedding in California was supposed to be fluid, but the guests didn't arrive at the wedding when their bohemian and elegant school bus, driven by the groom, got stuck.

Fortunately, they could have it under control. Of course, he involved the boys, with suits and everything, pushing the vehicle and showing their best teamwork.

KIM KARDASHIAN AND KANYE WEST

Kim Kardashian He is known for organizing the best parties. However, he had some technical problems on his wedding day to Kanye west Although it was announced as the most extravagant event. The wedding disasters occurred in the form of messy seats and 30 life-size black marble statues that crumbled just before the big day.

"Unfortunately, wedding planners spelled some people's names wrong," Page Six said. "And then, so many people brought entourage, the seats were a disaster. The only people who sat in their own seats were Kim and Kanye."

BLAKE LIVELY AND RYAN REYNOLDS

Blake Lively He was on fire during his 2012 wedding to Ryan Reynoldsliterally The "Gossip Girl"Alum set her wedding dress on fire and that, as expected, frustrated her. It happened during a hot performance of Florence Welch.

"Florence Welch was singing at the reception, and they pulled out these sparklers, and I'm watching her sing. I look down and my wedding dress has a big burn mark from one of the sparklers. Right in front! So heartbreaking for me, "the fiasco explained to Vogue. However, her husband had a positive twist on the "beautiful" burn brand, saying that it made everything memorable and that it was now her "favorite part of the dress."

MARIO LOPEZ AND ALI LANDRY

While none of the wedding disasters is pleasant, this could be the worst scenario. You are supposed to promise to be faithful to each other during your wedding day, but Ali Landry Discovered about Mario LopezThe alleged infidelity a few days before the wedding.

"My whole family was flying, it was a destination wedding, and I really should have stopped at that time, but I was afraid," he shared on "The Wendy Williams To show "." I thought, & # 39; I don't want to touch a phone! I can't believe I'm doing this. (But) he did it, and just after the honeymoon I started receiving phone calls from these girls. I faced him and he still, to this day, denied it and never apologized. It was horrible."

SARAH MICHELLE GELLAR AND FREDDIE PRINZE JR.

Even if you do your best to plan the most beautiful nuptials, when it comes to an outdoor event, you still end up leaving your destiny in the hands of Mother Nature. Sarah Michelle Gellar Y Freddie Prinze Jr. He planned to exchange votes outside, but the ceremony had to be moved inside when Hurricane Hernan struck 300 miles away on the big day.

Things just went south of that. In addition to the hurricane, the couple had to deal with a 4.6 magnitude earthquake that shook the El Careyes resort, where they celebrated the wedding, the next day.

KATHERINE HEIGL AND JOSH KELLEY

One of the essential elements of the wedding is the ring. That said, you could only imagine how terrified Katherine Heigl it was when he found out Josh Kelley He lost the alliance on a ski trip just two days before his wedding.

"I hadn't skied in years. I said: & # 39; I don't think you should ski & # 39; and & # 39; No, I'm a good skier, I'll be fine & # 39 ;." she detailed. "That day, of course, he broke his nose when he jumped because he was showing off! I thought, & # 39; I told you so! & # 39;" the "27 dresses"The actress continued, before adding that the ring finally recovered, to her relief.