Los Angeles County Registrar Flooded with Valentine's Weddings – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Happy couples flocked to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Registrar office in Norwalk to get married on Friday.

Valentine's Day is the busiest day of the year for the wedding of the registrar, and the staff was more than prepared, as they expected more than 150 couples to marry in their office. Instead of the two usual commissioners who perform weddings daily, 12 were present to perform ceremonies during the holidays. The office also added six additional ceremony areas to accommodate the crowds looking to say "Yes, I want."

While the registrar generally does not allow weddings without an appointment, he made an exception for Valentine's Day.

Some couples, such as Christine and Laghton Hernandez of South Gate, said they sacrificed a great wedding to save money. The newlyweds said they plan to use the money they would have used to organize a big celebration to buy a house. They also said that getting married on Valentine's Day will make remembering your anniversary much easier.

"It's really a day we celebrate because we love each other," said Christine Hernandez. “We all have our reasons. But today is the day we close it, and it's as if you were always with your true love. "

The Hernández family, as well as some other couples, were surprised by the Helpful Honda crew, which gave the couples up to $ 4,000 for their honeymoons.