Los Angeles city leaders criticize the Trump administration's decision to deploy border agents in sanctuary cities – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – City leaders are criticizing the Trump administration's plans to deploy S.W.A.T. teams in sanctuary cities, including Los Angeles, as part of President Trump's promise to take strong action against criminals in the country illegally.

The Trump administration is threatening new sweeps that could begin as soon as this weekend.

On Friday night, the White House planned to send 100 border officers to sanctuary cities across the country, including Los Angeles.

City leaders say they were surprised.

In a radio interview with KNX Newsradio, Mayor Eric Garcetti called the proposed deployment ridiculous and potentially dangerous.

"We had no ads," said Garcetti.

"If there are people who use tactical equipment and things like that, without coordinating it with the local police, that could be very dangerous."

The mayor also posted a tweet reminding undocumented people in Los Angeles about their rights.

"It doesn't matter their immigration status, I want all Angels to know their rights and how to exercise them," Garcetti said in the video posted on social media.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva issued a statement, which said in part: "I strongly oppose the irresponsible deployment of SWAT agents in Los Angeles County. We are not sure if an entire segment of our population is afraid to report crimes to the forces of the local order ”.

While some say that the deployment of border agents by the president is a political trick, others say it is time.

"You have these local jurisdictions, including the state of California, that prevent the federal government from bringing criminal aliens from the United States," said Ira Mehlman of the Federation for American Immigration Reform.

Immigration attorney Alex Galvez says the deployment of S.W.A.T. Officers have more to do with politics than with public safety.

"You are sending 100 CBP officers (US Customs and Border Protection) to these sanctuary cities. It will not have any real impact when it comes to lowering the criminal rate," Galvez said.

Few details about the implementation are published. CBS2 / KCAL9 is informed that 100 officers will be deployed between February and May in nine areas, including Los Angeles and San Francisco.

It was not known how many tactical agents will participate in the operation at the time of this report.