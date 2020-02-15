Long Beach police arrest teenage gang members for suspected murder – Up News Info Los Angeles

LONG BEACH (AP) – Police on Friday arrested three teenagers suspected of killing two people and wounding another 10 in a series of shootings.

Long Beach police said gang members 16 and 17 are suspected of carrying out seven shootings since November.

Two of the teenagers are being investigated for murder and attempted murder, and the third is being investigated for attempted murder, the agency said.

"It is unacceptable that we have 16 and 17-year-olds who are being recruited into the gang lifestyle and who choose to terrorize, hurt or end the lives of others," police chief Robert Luna told reporters.

#LBPD Chief Luna said: "It is unacceptable that we have minors recruited for the gang lifestyle and that they choose to terrorize / hurt / end life." These are samples of SM publications used to glorify the gang's lifestyle, which is disturbing and should be reported to the police. pic.twitter.com/M3CWziCYZ2 – Long Beach PD (CA) (@LBPD) February 14, 2020

Authorities recorded two dozen locations in the operation and confiscated five guns, a rifle and at least three pounds of methamphetamine.

Ten adults were arrested in connection with other crimes, such as illegal possession of a firearm, police said.

Luna declined to say the name of the gang. He said the case will be referred to the district attorney's office.

The operation was carried out with the assistance of agencies such as the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press)