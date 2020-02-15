Livonia police publish images of a young child about to drown in the hotel pool – Up News Info Detroit

LIVONIA, Mich. (DETROIT Up News Info) – The Livonia Police Department published a video of a child who was not answered at the bottom of an indoor pool.

It happened on January 24 where a nine-year-old boy noticed the two-year-old boy at the bottom of the pool and alerted his godmother who shouted for others to call 911.

The woman then dived into the pool to rescue the child.

Police say there were two amazing nurses out of service at the hotel and took immediate action. Nurses performed CPR on the child, reliving it successfully after many cycles.

Police say the two-year-old boy was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

