Lil & # 39; Wayne & # 39; s new record reaches # 1 on the Billboard charts

Lil Wayne's new record Funeral, He went to the number one place in the United States, according to a new UPI report. The record kicked out the previous winners, Sorry for being antisocial, by Roddy Ricch, followed by Music to be killed by from Eminem, as well as Shake the snow from Russ and Bleeding from Hollywood from Post Malone.

Some of the other top charters of the week include When we all fall asleep, where do we go? from Billie Eilish, Highway of Kesha, and Maniac from Halsey

As most rap fans know, Lil 'Wayne is undoubtedly one of the most influential artists of all time, first came to fame in the early 2000s and has since remained on top, with The exception of some short breaks. At the beginning of last year, Lil Wayne appeared in the headlines for other reasons, however, including his performances during a tour with the rock band of the early 2000s, Blink-182.

Todd Malm reported in October 2019 that there were many people on the Internet who thought that Lil & # 39; Wayne and Blink-182 were fighting on their tour last year. Billboard was the first to report the story, however, as a result, the men got along very well.

On his Twitter account, for example, Lil & # 39; Wayne said he considered leaving the tour during his July 11, 2019, in Virginia. At that time, the media reported that fans were not delighted to see Lil & # 39; Wayne on a tour with the band, however, Blink-182 then confirmed to Billboard that it was not true.

During his conversation with Billboard, Blink-182 explained that, in reality, his fans more than responded to Lil & # 39; Wayne, however, encountered some problems with the police and other people while on tour in 2019.

Blink-182 shared that there were three problems on the tour, even when the police were behind Lil & # 39; Wayne, the moment he could not enter the place, and his stop during a concert due to a storm in the area.

Hoppus explained that Lil & # 39; Wayne left the stage due to the storm, instead of receiving fans. Thousands of fans had been left out because of the storm.



