Legislator renews call to make Bible official state book – Up News Info Tampa

– A Republican legislator is making another attempt to make the official Tennessee book of the Bible.

Representative Jerry Sexton presented HB2778 on Wednesday, which would designate "the Holy Bible as the official state book,quot; of Tennessee.

The bill comes four years after it sponsored similar legislation, which was finally vetoed by then-Republican governor Bill Haslam.

Critics of the 2016 legislation complained that the legislation would trivialize the Bible by placing it alongside other state symbols such as the rock, the tree or the official reptile.

Attorney General Herbert Slatery III also argued that the bill would have violated state and federal constitutions.

"If we believe that the Bible is the inspired word of God, then we should not recognize it only as a book of historical and economic importance," Governor Haslam wrote at the time of his veto.

"If we recognize the Bible as a sacred text, then we are violating the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of Tennessee by designating it as the official state book," he added.

Haslam left office in 2019 after serving two terms and was replaced by Bill Lee.

Lee, a Republican who frequently promoted his faith during his 2018 governor campaign, has not indicated how he would handle the new proposal, Tennessean reported.