Lamar Odom's daughter calls Sabrina Parr for allegedly hitting the athlete

Destiny Morales-Odom claims that her future stepmother, Sabrina Parr, is abusive to former Los Angeles Lakers and tells her to keep her hands a secret & # 39 ;.

Lamar Odom was allegedly abused by his girlfriend Sabrina Parr. Your daughter Destiny accused her future stepmother Sabrina of domestic violence while writing on Instagram: "Keep your hands for yourself. Women can also be abusive. It's never okay to lay hands on someone."

"When abusers delete your comment before anyone can see it," Destiny added in another post. "Too bad I feel mean and will comment constantly until blogs can see." She directly mentioned Sabrina's name in one of her messages, "Sabrina Parr, you hate to see it."

Neither Sabrina nor Lamar responded to Destiny's publications. Hours before the drama, Sabrina published her romantic date with the basketball player on Valentine's Day. It was their first Valentine's celebration together.

The couple announced their engagement in November 2019 after leaving for less than a year. After his announcement, his son Lamar Jr. lashed out: "It's not a text message or a phone call to see how people who know this guy all his life to see how we would feel or react. I met Shawty for 4 months and I already received you squirmed. "

He later explained that he was injured because his father did not bother to tell him in person or notify him before announcing the news to the public. "I was excited to see that my father got engaged through social networks," he said. "At the end of the day, I am a teenager, that is becoming a young man. I have to be responsible for what I publish, I have nothing but love for my father and I want the best for him."

After her engagement, Sabrina revealed that she put an application on Lamar's phone to block adult content on her device in an attempt to curb her pornography addiction. A few weeks ago, he shared a screenshot that shows he is tempted to watch pornography again, but could not because of the restriction imposed by his future wife.