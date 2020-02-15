Kylie Jenner's stylist responds after she calls him for & # 39; cut all her hair & # 39;

Instagram

The star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; Show your wet hair freshly cut to the chin through a black and white video shared on Instagram Stories.

Kylie Jenner It has undergone a radical change of hair. The television personality and the businesswoman have always been known for their medium length black hair, but on Thursday night, February 13, surprised many people when debuting with a & # 39; do & # 39; much shorter.

In a black and white video shared on Instagram Stories, Jenner showed her wet hair just cut to the chin. However, judging by the title of the publication, the decision to cut most of his hair was not taken by the "keeping up with the Kardashians"star". @jesushair said he was making a cut and cut my hair, "he joked calling his stylist Jesus Guerrero.

Guerrero did not think he had done anything wrong and defended himself in a playful response. When he published his story again, he wrote: "@kyliejenner is trying to interpret me."

However, his super short hair was short-lived. Hours later, when Kylie celebrated a Valentine's lunch with several of her friends, she rocked her long hair again and even dyed it light brown.

During the event itself, the guests enjoyed lots of fruits, cheesecakes, cookie plates and other sweets. She also gifted her friends, Yris Palmer Y Stassie Karanikolau, some gifts along with beautiful notes she wrote to them. To Yris he said: "I love you because you see beauty in everything." Meanwhile, she wrote for Stassie, "I love you for the way you're always there for me."

In addition to a brunch, Kylie and the guests enjoyed several fun activities, including painting. His 2-year-old daughter, Stormi, also participated in the activities, decorating her canvas with her small footprints. The makeup mogul helped complete the piece by writing Stormi's name on the top and drawing a heart.