Kylie Jenner presents a new and drastic hair color in attractive photos and looks like Angelina Jolie: what will Travis Scott do?

Kylie Jenner is breaking the Internet after sharing a sensual video where she debuted with a honey blonde hair color.

The young billionaire, who had dark black hair, now looks like a mixture of her older sister, Khloe Kardashian, and Angelina Jolie.

It seems that after meeting with her baby daddy, Travis Scott, she is ready to begin a new chapter. A fan said: "Looks like Angelina Jolie 😍😂".

This sponsor shared: "It looks like Khole here." Another person stated: "I thought it was Khloe for a minute."

A source spoke recently Hollywood life and confessed that the couple is back together.

The well-known person said: “Kylie and Travis are avoiding putting a label on things because as soon as they do, they will receive a million opinions. And at this time they simply don't want to deal with it. They are still solving things and trying to slow everything down. ”

The informant went on to say: "They spend a lot of time together, and none of them sees anyone else. But they also spend a lot of time doing their thing. Kylie often does things with her daughters, or even with her, Stormi and her family. She is making a great point to maintain its independence at this time. That is very important to her. "

The friend also chose to reveal: “One thing that Kylie and Travis always have to deal with is the fact that they are parents. They always have that first in their minds ahead of everything else when they are together. The things that really tense your romantic relationship are never related to Stormi, but to your career. "

The friend concluded: “They both have so many things that happen with careers that they tend to concentrate on all that. And when they are together, the focus is mainly on Stormi, and there is no time for love and affection. They are really trying to discover the best way to get back to the romantic side of things, and that is taking some time. They are trying to make the right moves to get back to what they had, but it is still a work in progress. "

Ad

Kylie could start working on baby number 2 very soon.



Post views:

0 0