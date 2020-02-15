Kyle Gallner in "Interrogation,quot; by Up News Info All Access – Up News Info DC

True crime programs and podcasts are as popular as ever and Up News Info All Access is immersing itself in the genre with its new "Interrogation,quot; program.

The series stars Kyle Gallner and Peter Sarsgaard and the show is based on the case of a man accused of murdering his mother. The case covers more than 20 years and that gave Gallner the opportunity to interpret Eric Fisher as a 17 and 40 year old.

"I tried to look young and old at the same time," Gallner said in an interview with DJ Sixsmith of Up News Info Local. "I had to discover how to play 17, 20, 30 and then 40. I am a big fan of walking in that person's shoes as much as I can." I think the first two episodes passed before I understood things. That was when I felt comfortable. There were days when I needed help. It was complicated. There were days when I was 17, then 40 and then 17 again. "

COMPLETE INTERVIEW:

Gallner didn't want to reveal too much about the series, but said he and the rest of the cast came and went about whether Fisher really killed his mother or not.

"It is told from many different points of view and everyone saw Eric as a different person," Gallner said. “Everyone had a different feeling or idea about this boy. You had to take each episode to the letter. I couldn't interpret it the same way all the time because I wasn't the same person all the time. We had to break down each episode specifically. It was almost like filming 10 television shows. It is a really unique way to tell a story. I don't know if there is something that wants someone to know something about him. I don't want to guide anyone in one direction. I have my own feelings and I'm curious to know what everyone else's feelings will be at the end of the show. "

"Interrogation,quot; is now being broadcast on Up News Info All Access.