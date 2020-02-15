Kyle Edmund reaches the first ATP final in 16 months with semifinal victory in New York | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTMLfbb8faaf0cfc43a495cd350a4b06625e11% %MINIFYHTMLfbb8faaf0cfc43a495cd350a4b06625e12%





Kyle Edmund left behind a 2019 plagued with injuries by winning a third ATP singles final in New York on Saturday

Kyle Edmund marked his return to form with the victory over Miomir Kecmanovic to reserve a place in the New York Open final.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed a welcome return on the hard courts of the United States and after having struggled to reach the last four, he may have achieved his best performance of the week.

Sown eighth, Edmund faced sixth-seeded Kecmanovic to reserve a spot in the New York Open final, running out of a 6-1 6-4 winner to establish a confrontation with Andreas Seppi or Jason Jung.

"It's great to be back in a final, playing the games you want to play," Edmund said after a victory that took only 71 minutes.

"Obviously I want to go to the end, but I am enjoying my tennis. I have continued to improve and learn with each game."

Sunday's masterpiece will be the third ATP final of British number two, with a record of a victory and a defeat of its previous two finals, both in 2018.

Edmund was defeated in sets run by Pablo Andujar in Marrakech in April 2018, but six months later he captured his only singles crown by recovering from a set to beat Frenchman Gael Monfils.

He will be among the top 50 in the world at the end of his career in New York, but after a 2019 plagued with injuries and a loss of form, the opportunity to win a second career title now attracts after Saturday's success.

