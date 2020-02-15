Kris Bryant of the Cubs talks about complaints about service time, has no negative feelings towards the Cubs – Up News Info Chicago

CHICAGO (Up News Info) – A sincere Kris Bryant spoke at the Puppy training camp on Saturday morning. He talked extensively about his complaint of service time, if he will be a Puppy for life and more.

Bryant said he felt strongly about filing his service time complaint and says "there are no resentments,quot; towards the Cubs.

"That took forever," he said. “He really did it. At first they told me it would take maybe a couple of weeks. Obviously, I knew it was an uphill battle. Obviously we had a disagreement. I am very happy that we handled it with respect. "

A sincere Kris Bryant on why he felt strongly about filing his service time complaint and says there are no hurt feelings of any kind towards #Cubs. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/eFHezj7gpl – Krista Ruch (@ KristaCBS2) February 15, 2020

Bryant said he closed the rumors that there was ill will towards the team and said he saw the problem as a process that would eventually help players in the next round of negotiations.

“I was going to be that guy who had the courage to do it, and I knew there was going to be a violent reaction to it. I understand, but it was really important to me, ”he said.