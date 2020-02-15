Kobe Bryant leads the list of the finalists of the Hall of Fame 2020 | NBA News

The late Kobe Bryant leads a list of eight finalists for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, announced Friday at United Center as part of the NBA All-Star Weekend weekend.

Bryant is one of four finalists for the first time, along with the 15-time Most Valuable Player in the NBA and three-time Most Valuable Player in the NBA Finals Tim Duncan, the 15-time All-Star in the NBA and the Nine Selection times of the NBA Defensive Team Kevin Garnett, and 10 times All-Star WNBA and four times Olympic gold medalist Tamika Catchings.

Garnett, who was recruited at the Farragut Academy in Chicago, won an NBA championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008 and was MVP of the league in 2004.

"One of the most overwhelming moments of my life," Garnett said Friday. "I am more than honored."

Repeated finalists include three-time NCAA national championship coach Kim Mulkey of Baylor, five-time National Division II coach of the year Barbara Stevens, four-time national coach of the year Eddie Sutton and twice NBA championship coach Rudy Tomjanovich

"When the nominees for the Class of 2020 were announced in December, we knew that this class had the potential to be one of the most historic of all time," said Jerry Colangelo, president of the Hall of Fame.

"The premature death of Kobe Bryant has left us in a state of reflective grief and we are proud to honor his legacy while recognizing seven other people who have meant so much to our game. We congratulate our finalists and those who have supported them. on his travels, and we hope to reveal the Class of 2020 in the Final Four in Atlanta. "

















The new class will be revealed on April 4.

Citing the "unique circumstances and magnitude,quot; of the possible Class of 2020, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Election Process Committee suspended the Direct Election Categories for one year with the exception of the International Committee.

"The purpose of this suspension is to provide each consecrated person with the recognition and notoriety he or she deserves at the time of the election," Colangelo said.

The 2020 Class will be devoted to the Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts, on August 29.

