Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett, finalists in the Basketball Hall of Fame

Kobe Bryant, the former Los Angeles Lakers star whose death last month continues to affect the NBA, is among the eight finalists announced on Friday to enter the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Bryant, who was 41, retired from the NBA in 2016 after spending his entire 20-year career playing with the Lakers. He won five championships, was an All-Star 18 times and was named the Most Valuable Player in the NBA in 2008. A dynamic and hypercompetitive player also helped the league fill the void left by Michael Jordan's retirement.

Former NBA stars Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett will join Bryant on the ballot, while Tamika Catchings, a 10-time WNBA. All-Star was nominated by the women's selection committee.

Rudy Tomjanovich, Kim Mulkey, Eddie Sutton and Barbara Stevens are finalists as coaches.

To obtain induction, finalists need a minimum of 18 of the 24 votes of the honors committee, which is made up of Hall of Fame members, basketball executives and administrators, and members of the media. The class of 2020 will be announced in April.

Mike Breen, the long-time play-by-play voice for the New York Knicks on MSG Network and the lead voice for NBA broadcasts on ESPN and ABC, won the Curt Gowdy Media Award for electronic media. Michael Wilbon, an ESPN analyst and former sports writer and columnist for The Washington Post, won the print award.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among the nine people who died in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles on January 26. He was expected to be on the ballot even before his death, which caused the country a great affliction. A public memorial service is planned for February 24 at the Staples Center, where the Lakers play their home games.

Bryant's death continues to affect players throughout the league, including LeBron James, whose long relationship with Bryant had become a friendship in the last two seasons. James has pledged to continue Bryant's "legacy,quot; this season in the Lakers.

Duncan, one of the leading centers in the history of the NBA, was five times champion and twice MVP with the San Antonio Spurs. Garnett, considered one of the best strikers of all time, became the first high school player to jump directly to the NBA in 20 years when he entered the draft in 1995. Garnett's early success with the Minnesota Timberwolves helped encourage Bryant to do the same jumped out of high school the following year, and soon emerged as one of the most dominant and popular figures in the league.