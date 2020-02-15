Klobuchar changes its position on the 2007 vote in support of English as the official US language. UU. – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLc87a6756233d23a1ed1e46c4c214915a11% %MINIFYHTMLc87a6756233d23a1ed1e46c4c214915a12%

– Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar says she no longer believes English is the national language of the United States. UU., Rejecting a vote he took more than a decade ago while trying to gain support in a state where Hispanics constitute a critical electorate.

In a campaign in Las Vegas, the three-term senator from Minnesota said Friday that she changed her position since she voted for an amendment in English in 2007 and that she "took a firm stand against it." He also criticized President Donald Trump for using immigrants as "wedges,quot; and said as president that he would work with Republicans to achieve comprehensive immigration reform.

Klobuchar's immigration record is under scrutiny after his third place in the New Hampshire primary this week revived his campaign and sent it to the Nevada committees on February 22 with new momentum. After concentrating much of his campaign in the first two voting states, Iowa and New Hampshire, both predominantly white, he is now navigating a much more diverse electorate, where some of his moderate positions and his willingness to vote with his Republican colleagues could be a responsibility.

Klobuchar was one of 17 Democrats who supported a 2007 amendment that would have reversed President Bill Clinton's executive order that requires federal agencies to provide materials in languages ​​other than English. It passed 64-33, but the largest immigration bill died.

The sponsor of the amendment, the Republican Senator from Oklahoma Jim Inhofe, said after the June 2007 vote that the amendment was about "preserving our culture and heritage,quot; and that "he would send a message to all who have come to our country and all who will emigrate. " here in the future, English is the language of our land. "

Klobuchar joined other moderate Democrats and Red State Democrats, such as Montana Senator Max Baucus and North Dakota Senator Kent Conrad, in the yes vote. Among those who voted were not 2020 candidates Bernie Sanders, a Vermont senator, and Joe Biden, then a Delaware senator. Barack Obama, then an Illinois senator, and Harry Reid, then a Nevada senator, also voted no.

"I think that when you look at a state like this, and a country like ours that is so diverse, you will not want to have that legal provision because then it would be very difficult to have, say, government documents and other things translated into other languages," he said. Friday. "So that's not a position I take. I voted that way, but back then, along with many other people."

"I embrace immigrants," Klobuchar said after a tour of the Culinary Health Center, which serves members of the Latin Culinary Union and women, one of the most powerful in Nevada politics.

The senator also faced questions about the comments she made about border security during a 2006 campaign debate, and her 2007 vote for an immigration bill that would have reinforced fencing and law enforcement across the border. of the United States and Mexico.

In a recently reappeared video of the debate, Klobuchar says the United States needs more resources at the border. "We need to get order at the border," including a fence, and she says she would stop giving amnesty to companies that hire immigrants in the country illegally. He also supported giving people in the US. UU. Illegally the opportunity to obtain citizenship if they are willing to pay taxes, learn English and pay a fine.

After assuming office in 2007, he voted in favor of a bill requiring 370 miles (595 kilometers) of "three-layer (border) fencing,quot; and 500 miles (800 kilometers) of vehicle barriers. It also sought to double approximately the number of Border Patrol agents of around 12,000 at that time, adding 11,600 agents in five years. Obama and then New York Senator Hillary Clinton also voted in favor of the bill. Sanders voted no. He said in 2015 that he opposed the 2007 bill because it included a guest worker program that would allow too many low-paid workers to enter the United States.

Klobuchar said Friday that he suffered "a lot of heat,quot; during the 2006 Senate race for being too lenient on immigration, and said that almost all advertising notices were about immigration, but that his support for immigrants "didn't has faltered. "

"Immigrants do not decline to the United States, they are the United States," he said in Reno on Friday afternoon.

Klobuchar faces a particular challenge because he is not well known in Nevada. That means you have about a week to introduce yourself to voters and explain your previous positions to people who may be hearing about them, and about it, for the first time.

Maria-Teresa Liebermann, deputy director of the progressive organization Battle Born Progress, said Klobuchar's previous positions could have some impact on Nevada voters. While other issues are important, many voters who care about immigration have become more cynical of all politicians and less lenient about past mistakes, since the toughened immigration policies of the Trump administration.

"When I found out, I definitely thought I had a lot to learn and a lot to answer for, especially when it comes to a place like Nevada," Liebermann said. "That's something people can think of,quot; when they vote, he said.

Héctor Sánchez Barba, CEO and Executive Director of Mi Familia Vota, a civic engagement organization that supports social and economic justice, called the vote in English "a great red flag for our community."

But Cecilia Muñoz, who has worked on immigration issues in Washington for more than 30 years, including at the Obama White House, said supporting additional border security such as what was in the 2007 bill was "standard for Democrats and for everyone at that time. "

Muñoz, who is now vice president of New America, also noted that many Democrats have changed their positions on immigration issues over the past decade or more, he said.

“I did not experience Senator Klobuchar as a fan of only English. Never, ”said Muñoz.

Klobuchar was also criticized Thursday by rival Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana. Buttigieg is competing with Klobuchar for moderate voters and is also struggling to build support between Hispanics and African Americans.

Buttigieg, who essentially tied the lead with Sanders in Iowa and finished second in New Hampshire, hit Klobuchar without naming her for supporting the confirmation of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner. UU. Kevin McAleenan During the time that McAleenan led the agency, Democrats criticized the Trump administration for separating children from their parents at the border and detaining them in overcrowded facilities with poor conditions.

"I heard some people say that, you know, my experience is not relevant because you have to have experience in Washington to become president," Buttigieg said during a forum organized by the League of United Latin American Citizens, the largest Hispanic Civil Rights Organization . "But some of those same voices are among those who voted to confirm Kevin McAleenan as the head of the CBP who presided, for example, the horrible conditions in which children were kept, and we have to see what kind of judgment he has brought that experience. "

When asked about comments on Friday, Klobuchar said he disagrees "vehemently,quot; with Trump's border policies and that McAleenan had been recommended by Obama officials and other Democrats, including Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, He also voted for him. Sanders and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, another 2020 candidate, voted no.

