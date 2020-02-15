Kim Zolciak's daughter, Brielle Biermann, admits that her old lip fillings looked "crazy"

%MINIFYHTMLe03d92b983f7030fafe4c844c636493d11% %MINIFYHTMLe03d92b983f7030fafe4c844c636493d12%

Instagram

The 22-year-old social media personality, who dissolved his lip fillings last month, has managed to get a doctor to inject his lips again, but makes sure that this time "less is more!"

Up News Info –

Brielle Biermann He has reflected on his old lip fillings, after dissolving them last month. The daughter of Kim Zolciak-Biermann, who began to inject his lips at age 18, used to love the look of big lips, but he realized that his old fillings were too much.

The 22-year-old reveals that she got carried away, ignoring the advice of friends and family who told her to avoid going too big with her lips. "I didn't realize how big they were," he tells People. "I would say, & # 39; Oh, I'm going to LA & # 39 ;, and they say, & # 39; Okay, well, maybe we don't inject the upper lip. The top looks good. Let's make the bottom & # 39; I thought: "F ** k guys. I will do what I want. "

%MINIFYHTMLe03d92b983f7030fafe4c844c636493d13% %MINIFYHTMLe03d92b983f7030fafe4c844c636493d14%

Brielle remained with big lips for months, until she dissolved her old fillings last month. Looking back, he admits: "I didn't realize how crazy he looked. I'm sorry to look back, my lips really seemed a little crazy."

%MINIFYHTMLe03d92b983f7030fafe4c844c636493d15% %MINIFYHTMLe03d92b983f7030fafe4c844c636493d16%

During the interview, the personality of social networks also opens up on his trip with fillings that began four years ago during a trip to Los Angeles. "I have been injected from time to time since I was 18. I flew to Los Angeles in June 2015 and I wanted them to do so much," he shares. "My mother took me to [famous plastic surgeon] Dr. Simon Ourian."

Brielle dissolved her lip fillings in January and seemed sure of her appearance anyway. "It dissolved my lips yesterday … I will soon look like 18-year-old Brielle," he posted on Instagram at the time. "2020 new year new me! Black n blue for a few days [sic]".

<br />

Brielle now has her swollen pout once again, but this time she has made sure she is not going too big. "I had Dr. Thuydoan re-inject my lips ONLY A LITTLE," he recently wrote on Instagram Stories along with a photo of his new appearance, "and I couldn't be happier. I'm still not close to how they were before. Less is plus!"