Kim Foxx gets prominent support but does not answer questions about his handling of the Jussie Smollet case – Up News Info Chicago

Campaign Q and for Cook County State Attorney Kim Foxx on Friday.

And you guessed that many of the questions concerned new charges against Jussie Smollett. Some of them from the political researcher Up News Info 2 Dana Kozlov.

For Cook County state attorney Kim Foxx, it has been a roller coaster week. She accumulated another high-profile endorsement, from Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth.

"I know that when I am re-elected, I will continue to make progress on issues that are important to people throughout Cook County," Duckworth said.

But he also returned to the defense after a special prosecutor and grand jury filed new charges against actor Jussie Smollett for organizing his own attack, 11 months after Foxx's office fired them.

"What I reminded people is that the Cook County State Law Office did file 16 charges in this particular case. And Dan Webb did the same after six. And, therefore, it is not surprising and I am agree with that, ”said Foxx.

Up News Info 2 did not have the opportunity to ask the state attorney why, if she supports that, she dismissed the charges in the first place. In fact, Foxx answered only a few questions at a campaign stop, ingeniously dodging those focused on what Smollet's new charges can politically mean to her.

"What I remember the voters and what I hear from voters across the county are the problems directly related to them," Foxx said.

Special prosecutor Dan Webb has not yet issued an opinion on whether there was any crime by the Cook County State Attorney's Office regarding the Smollett case. That will come later.

"We will take any criticism and responsibility that comes with the work of the public leader," Foxx added.

Review. But no more questions. Foxx then attended a City Club lunch where Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke about the end of poverty. The mayor said his support for Foxx has not faltered.

"I know Kim. I know her well," Lightfoot said. "I know her heart and what she has and tends to achieve as a state attorney and I have total confidence in her."

Webb has not indicated when it plans to disclose its findings as to whether there were irregularities in the Cook County state attorney's office. But it is expected to decrease after the primary elections on March 17.

