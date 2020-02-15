Kenya Moore's daughter and Marc Daly had a very special Valentine's Day, according to these sweet photos

Real Atlanta Housewives The star Kenya Moore knows how to melt hearts.

The businesswoman went to Instagram, where she shared some adorable photos of her little daughter, Brooklyn, who was celebrating Valentine's Day with her father, Marc Daly.

Brooklyn looked cute as a button in a red and white outfit that featured a sweet bow tie and suspenders.

Kenya explained that he did not spend Valentine's Day with Marc, but that he treated his daughter on a special trip to California.

She revealed: "Happy Valentine's Day from the Dalys. Mami is working on the set and @thebrooklyndaly is enjoying our dad's Valentine's gift! Be blessed .❤️"

A fan said: "This picture looks like Kenya😍, although she is her father's twin!" ❤️ Happy Vday, beautiful people. ”

This sponsor shared: "She is such a happy baby 💗 Adorable … she also has a tan, where are they?"

Another person declared: "Happy Valentine's Day, Brookie 💞💞💞💞💞💞💞 I can't wait to see you and your mom on Sunday at RHOA."

In a recent interview, Kenya talked about her divorce and said: "I survived and I'm stronger because of it. At the end of the day, this is my legacy for my daughter, and I just want her to be proud of her mother. I'm CEO, mom "I have a very successful hair care company and, someday, she might have to take care of that business. So, I want her to see, and my mother was a real boss."

He also praised Porsha Williams: “I think that brought us closer, and I would love that our stories end in a happy place and that we can navigate to a better place and be happy. We simply have a really honest relationship, because it is mainly off camera. So when we talk about our relationship or our children, it is not in the chamber. So, for me, that is more precious, that means that it is genuine and that it is real, so we simply share many intimate things with each other. "

He took the opportunity to hit some of his castmates who often drag her: “Why do you never give me a pass? They give it to everyone else, but they never give me a pass, and they always look for me to look bad, or to see myself as a villain, and my heart is always in the right place. Sometimes you may be wrong, or you may get caught in a situation, such as a proposal, but come on! That is my friend, you know? And although I could be going through difficult times in my own life, it has nothing to do with my friends. So, yes, I would like to know that. ”

Kenya seems to know what it is doing.



