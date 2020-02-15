Kenya Moore fans are convinced he will be back with Marc Daly

Kenya Moore fans are convinced that he will be with Marc Daly again, especially after his Valentine's Day post on his social media account. She shared a couple of new photos with her daughter, Brooklyn Daly, and you can see her subtitle below.

‘Happy Valentine's Day from the Dalys. Mami is working on the set and @thebrooklyndaly is enjoying our dad's Valentine's gift! Be blessed .❤️ ’Kenya captioned its post.

Fans were glad to see that Kenya mentioned Marc, and they expect these two to be together again.

Somoene commented: "Very pretty with her little Valentine's outfit,quot; and another follower said: "Brooklyn makes my heart smile!" I love her! & # 39;

Another fan posted this: ‘This picture looks like Kenya, although she is her father's twin! ❤️ Happy Vday beautiful people, "and someone else said:" How cute! Love and light for you and yours on Valentine's Day! 🙏🏾 ’

Someone else wrote: "She is so beautiful, happy Valentine's Day girl,quot; and another follower said: "@thekenyamoore she is sooooo OMG … Now Gerber is looking for a new ambassador Mrs. Moore!" Just saying !!! & # 39;

A follower seized Brookie and told Kenya: ‘Awww Brooky is very pretty. Kenya, you have the most precious daughter anyone could ask for. "

Someone else said: ‘Happy Valentines day for the Daly family! Is it me … or does Baby Brooklyn look a lot like the lady in her grandmother's photo? I see similar traits, which include her beautiful youthful smiles. It's amazing how genetics shows us how closely connected we really are to each other, even when we are separated from each other. "

Brooklyn is getting prettier with each passing day and fans aren't shy when it comes to praising this girl in the comments.

Kenya and Marc have been working on reconciliation and the last video that Kenya shared hints at the fact that they are definitely on the right track.



