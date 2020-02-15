Kelly Osbourne and more stars pay homage to hostess Caroline Flack

Ian West / PA Images via Getty Images
The world is mourning the loss of host. Caroline flack.
On Saturday, the news was heard that the television personality had died. She was only 40 years old.
According to a lawyer from the Flack family, Caroline took her own life. She was found in her apartment in east London on Saturday.
"We can confirm that our Caroline died today on February 15," her family said in a statement to the Press Association. "We ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."
The 40-year-old star was best known for hosting the reality shows in the United Kingdom. Factor X Y Love island
Upon learning of Flack's death, many have turned to social networks to share their condolences, including celebrities, British television personalities, Love island contestants and more.
"Words are much more powerful than you think …" Kelly Osbourne He wrote on Instagram. "I never forgot (sic) to tell your loved ones that you love them. What a special person @carolineflack was."
Kelly continued: "It illuminated every room because it shone so brightly. To say that I am saddened by its loss is simply not enough. It was an honor and a privilege to have met you and called you my friend. I can't even believe that I am writing this."
More television personalities talked about Flack's death.
"So devastating. I can't believe I'm writing RIP Caroline Flack, she was an amazing woman and always someone I admired in our line of work." Maya Jama shared in Twitter. "She gave me advice on how to handle trolls and papers that write lies several times and I can't even imagine how she would have felt …"
Journalist Susanna Reid wrote, "My heart is absolutely broken by Caroline Flack and all who love her."
"It must be heartbreaking for Caroline Flack's family and friends to read the tributes of some of those who harassed her." Dan walker Expressed in Twitter. "Our culture of,quot; canceling "is brutal. We all have demons and defects, but we dehumanize each other and then we are surprised when everything becomes too much for some."
Although Flack announced two months ago that he was resigning as the Love island Presenter (since he made the presentation during his debut in 2015), some of the program's contestants shared their condolences on social networks.
"A supportive friend in a time of need. An incredible woman," winner of Love Island Amber gills shared. "I have no words. You will really be missed. Thinking about Caroline's close friends and family. Sending love to ALL."
Amber davies expressed, "My heart is really broken."
In addition, the ITV2 network, which Love island it is transmitted, it also took a moment to honor Flack.
"Everyone on Love Island and ITV are shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news," they wrote in Twitter. "Caroline was a very dear member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends."
Flack's latest television project as a presenter, which was titled La Surjury, announced that they would no longer be broadcast on Channel 4.
"We are shocked and sad to hear the tragic news about Caroline Flack," a Channel 4 spokeswoman said according to the PA cable. "Our most sincere condolences are with Caroline's family and friends." Given the circumstances, we have decided not to transmit La Surjury".
Further, George boy He also sent his condolences and touched Caroline's next trial in which she was arrested for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, tennis player. Lewis Burton. She pleaded not guilty to the charge.
His trial was to begin in early March.
"I hope that all of you who attacked Caroline Flack, even when your partner said you didn't want charges, felt some grief today," said Boy George. said. "This did not have to happen. This is devastating news! And yes, I hope the @cpsuk feels an even deeper grief."
At this time, Caroline's boyfriend has not yet commented on his death.
