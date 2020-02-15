Kelly Osbourne and more stars pay homage to hostess Caroline Flack

The world is mourning the loss of host. Caroline flack.

On Saturday, the news was heard that the television personality had died. She was only 40 years old.

According to a lawyer from the Flack family, Caroline took her own life. She was found in her apartment in east London on Saturday.

"We can confirm that our Caroline died today on February 15," her family said in a statement to the Press Association. "We ask that the press respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."

The 40-year-old star was best known for hosting the reality shows in the United Kingdom. Factor X Y Love island

Upon learning of Flack's death, many have turned to social networks to share their condolences, including celebrities, British television personalities, Love island contestants and more.

"Words are much more powerful than you think …" Kelly Osbourne He wrote on Instagram. "I never forgot (sic) to tell your loved ones that you love them. What a special person @carolineflack was."