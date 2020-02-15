Kell Brook delivers a conviction verdict on Amir Khan and Liam Smith | Boxing News







Kell Brook issues convictions about Amir Khan and Liam Smith while evaluating five potential opponents for future fights.

The former world champion ended a 14-month absence from the ring with an explosive detention victory over Mark DeLuca in Sheffield and now intends to target major national clashes or current world champions.

We asked Brook to consider a series of exciting career options …

Liam smith

He has been in fights that have not been significant. He needs me, I'm the biggest name.

Paul Smith analyzes the fights, and he should limit himself to fighting. Kell Brook on Liam Smith

I really can't give too much, because people listen. (He has been) Saying I have no heart and whatever. Paul Smith analyzes the fights, and he should limit himself to fighting. I have everything and I am the best fighter.

I can land those shots from the first round to the 12th round. I could be losing eight or nine rounds, but I have that power that can get you out of jail. I am a force to consider.

Tactics for Smith?

I would expect him to introduce himself, try and make mistakes, and then counter me and be intelligent. Apply pressure sometimes. I think he would come in with that kind of game plan. I don't think he tries to turn away from me and lock me up.

0:57 Brook ruthlessly stopped Mark DeLuca in the seventh round Brook ruthlessly stopped Mark DeLuca in the seventh round

Amir Khan

I'm tired of listening to Khan, but I think we would all love to see that fight. It would be realistic for me, but I don't think he likes it.

I think it's more about your pride, losing to another Briton. I understand that, but it's risk-reward. Kell Brook on Amir Khan

People say he is afraid, I don't think he is afraid, because he has been with Canelo, he has been with these fighters. I think it's more about your pride, losing to another Briton. I understand that, but it's risk-reward. To be great, you have to do that.

We have history. They ask us about fighting in every boxing interview we've had. As much as we have talked about it, if it were official and we were fighting each other, believe me, start the gasoline.

Tactics for Khan?

All I would do to get rid of him is to appear that day and just knock him out. And he will be knocked out. He knows. I think everyone knows it too. If someone is holding something, not me, not Eddie, he. Him, that's what it is.

Jeison Rosario

I want world names or titles, that's what I'm looking for. Kell Brook on Jeison Roario

Maybe we can go straight to him. Listen, I want titles, let's do it. Let's make an offer and fight. I want world names or titles, that's what I'm looking for.

Tactics for Rosario?

He would just be smart, smart and do things he doesn't want to do. When I want to do things, then I won't let him do them.

Rosario stopped Julian Williams to get IBF and WBA super welterweight titles

I just adapt when I get there. I don't look too much on tapes, or anything. Every fight is different. He will probably box differently than he boxed before. I may see them a little, but in general it's about me being the first one, that it's sharp. It is about me. I can adapt to what this guy is going to do.

Errol Spence Jr

Errol Spence has the WBC and IBF welterweight belts

I know I was hitting it before, I would get all the positive aspects. That haunts me, the first fight. He chases me and I would love the rematch with Errol Spence.

Tactics for Spence Jr?

Brook wants to avenge his 2017 loss to Spence Jr

What I would do differently is that I would be 100 percent there. There will not be 60 percent. I will be 100 percent. It is contagious the confidence it would bring with that. I would feel that I would be in the weight comfortably, I can go 12 rounds at a difficult pace.

From the sixth round, it could be strong. You know that if you are not prepared properly, you can only get a lot. He would take everything out and be victorious.

Terence crawford

He does everything very well. You can hit, you can box, you can fight. It has the ring ship, it can act under the bright lights. Has it all.

Don't get me wrong, Crawford is a great fighter, and they are only small percentages on this level. But I think I can beat him. Kell Brook on Terence Crawford

Tactics for Crawford?

Just have it all, but a little more. Just being sharp, using your own boxing skills. Don't get me wrong, Crawford is a great fighter, and they are only small percentages on this level. But I think I can beat him.

It would have to be 110 percent. Do not leave stone unturned and I mean it. Live well. Do not go to bed and be on Instagram, looking at things. Turn down the phone and let's go to sleep. Don't mess up, because you can't mess with this.