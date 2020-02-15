Keir Starmer refuses to promise rivals a place in his best team if he wins

The bitter internal struggles of work arose today when Sir Keir Starmer flatly refused to guarantee his leaders a place in his best team.

Rebecca Long-Bailey said she was "sad,quot; because the favorite did not want her or Lisa Nandy to be in her shadow cabinet, which she is on track to form after assaulting the final round of the contest.

Both women said they would have the secret secretary of Brexit on their bench, but he rejected attempts to match the commitment.

It is the clearest clue so far, the centrist Sir Keir is planning a radical revision of the main figures of the Opposition to break with Corbynism.

The leadership career has exploded in a battle for the soul of the party, with the hardline leftists aligned behind Mrs. Long-Bailey and the moderates who support Sir Keir.

Speaking today in Glasgow, the secretary in the shadow of Brexit said he & # 39; greeted & # 39; to the other two candidates, but that stopped speculation about his future if he won.

He said: "I don't think any of us will fight for positions in this."

Meanwhile, Wigan's deputy, Mrs. Nandy, said she would be "proud to serve alongside these two."

Speaking about the pairing tour, which takes place while the party is looking for its next leader, he added: “ There is a camaraderie that comes from touring the country from one conference center to another. And we really like each other.

Mrs. Long-Bailey told the audience: "I feel a little sad because Keir doesn't want us in his hidden cabinet."

She added: & # 39; I think we have three brilliant candidates and we had brilliant candidates who unfortunately did not reach the ballot.

& # 39; I know that we do not agree with each other all the time, we are very different and our visions are probably very different, but we are in common areas, and that is what would make us a cabinet in the strong shadow and I would have Keir and Lisa in my shadow closet.

The three candidates eliminated enough local party branches and union affiliates to reach the ballots sent to party members.

Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry was knocked out last night after she was unable to obtain the required support.

Scottish independence was today the center of husbands in Glasgow, with Long-Bailey standing out as the only candidate to explicitly declare that she could support a new vote on independence.

All candidates stressed the importance of Labor regaining support in Scotland as a route back to power throughout the United Kingdom.

Ms. Nandy said: "There is no route to the government that does not go through Scotland, but the challenge is absolutely enormous."

He added: "We have to start winning in all regions and nations of the United Kingdom, because we have to prove that we are a national government party."

Similarly, Sir Keir said: "We can't win without Scotland, so we have to rebuild in Scotland."

Ms. Long-Bailey also echoed that, telling activists at the event: "We will not win a general election without Scotland."

When asked directly if the Scottish Parliament should have the power to conduct a legally binding vote on independence, Long-Bailey said: “ I am proud to be from the United Kingdom, but as a Democrat I have to say that if the Scottish Parliament does the referendum request I don't think that, as a democratic party, we can reject that. "

Scottish independence was today the front and center of the husbands in Glasgow (pictured)

His comments came after the MSP in Holyrood voted 64 to 54 last month in favor of a second independence referendum.

If there is a second vote on the independence of Scotland, he said that Labor could make a "positive campaign,quot; for the union.

But she was clear: "We can't fall into the trap we made last time where we joined forces with the Conservative Party in Better Together."

However, Sir Keir said that by backing a second independence vote, Labor could fall into a "trap,quot; set by the SNP.

He said that the question of Holyrood having the power to organize a new vote on the subject was "an interesting question," but he added: "We should not get caught up in that."

& # 39; The SNP is constantly using the constitutional problem to mask real problems, and if we get into that, we are falling into its trap.

"Let's have a broad discussion about where we are going next, but let's be bold about it."

He argued that Labor should support "radical federalism as the way forward,quot; for the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, Ms. Nandy said she believed in a "power deal much more radical than federalism with power expelled from local authorities."

She told the Labor Party members: & # 39; I believe in the United Kingdom and I think we have to be absolutely clear about it and we have to defend Scotland from staying in the United Kingdom.

"We can empower people and grant people agency and control over their own lives again by delivering more powers to our councils."