Kate Upton leaves Valentine's Day because she is in no hurry to have more children

The actress of & # 39; Tower Heist & # 39; She retires on February 14 and says she still has no plans to add more children to her family with her husband Justin Verlander.

Up News Info

Kate Upton He still has no plans to expand his offspring with more children.

The model and actress welcomed her daughter Genevieve Upton Verlander with her husband Justin Verlander In 2018, and has spoken openly about the pressures she feels to be a new mom.

In a conversation with a US television show. UU. "Extra", she insisted on giving the 15-month-old brother a brother who was not near the top of his priority list.

"Oh, no, no," said Kate, when asked about her plans for her family.

The model added: "She is really growing in her own personality; she is no longer a baby, she is really becoming a little girl. You see her personality grow and it is just one of the most incredible experiences … I am so excited." "

Y "The scale"Star emphasized that he was prioritizing self-care along with his upbringing duties, admitting that he loves nothing more than" sitting outside, being outside for a second without chaos while taking a nap, and simply being able to sort his thoughts and not get so trapped ".

"It's very easy to say: & # 39; Now I have to do this and this & # 39 ;, and I always feel busy and I don't really stop and enjoy those moments," he reflected.

And although Valentine's Day is traditionally about love, the star admitted that he will take a break on Friday, February 14, 2020 and will share: "Actually I'm going on a girls' trip."