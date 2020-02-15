Kate Middleton surprises the podcast host with & # 39; very honest answers & # 39; about raising children

Instagram

During her first appearance on the podcast, the Duchess of Cambridge is sincere about the parts of her own childhood that she wants to give to her three children.

Kate Middleton has become real about how she raised her children. During her first appearance on the podcast, the Duchess of Cambridge surprised presenter Giovanna Fletcher with her "very honest answers" when talking about motherhood and who is inspired to be a mother.

Speaking of Kate's opening in the special episode of "Happy Mum, Happy Baby," Giovanna confessed: "I don't think I expected to hear anything like that." The best-selling author added: "I love hearing your honest answers, how articulate and intelligent you are about the early years … and how playful you are also when you talk about your own children."

"It's a unique position to raise children …" Giovanna said in reference to Kate's role as a real member. "The basis of this is that we are all doing the same, we are all having sleepless nights, going through a training to go to the bathroom or whatever … and I think having the Duchess really highlights it."

During the podcast interview, Kate discussed "some things that really stand out" for her and influence her parenting style. "One is the quality of relationships," explained Prince William's wife. "Then, those moments you spend with people around you. I remember that from my own childhood."

"I had an amazing grandmother who dedicated us a lot of time: play with us, do crafts and go to the greenhouse to do gardening and cook with us," explained the mother of three children, "and I try to incorporate many of the experiences she gave us. at that time in the experiences I give my children now. "

The 38-year-old said: "There are also environments in which you spend time: a happy home, a safe environment. As children, we spend a lot of time outside and it is something that I am very passionate about. I think it is very good for physical well-being and mental and to lay the foundations [of development]. It is a great environment to spend time, build those quality relationships without the distractions of & # 39; I have to cook & # 39; and & # 39; I have to do this. " And really, it's very simple. "

In another part of the interview, Kate also talked about the idea behind her "5 Big Questions About Children Under Five" survey. "I think that, ultimately, if you look at who cares and cares for and cares for children in the most vital period, from pregnancy to the age of five, you will know that parents and caregivers are at the center of that, and families are right At the heart of that, and although I have talked to scientists and service providers, it is very important to listen to families, "he said.

This special episode of "Happy Mum, Happy Baby" will be available to listen on Saturday, February 15 at 11 a.m. ET.