Kate Middleton opens up on motherhood in the podcast: 10 highlights

The Duchess of Cambridge, 38, mother of Prince george6 Charlotte Princess, 4 and Prince louis, 1 and 1/2, talked about being a mother, her parenting style, her difficult pregnancies and her own childhood in a rare solo interview to Giovanna Fletcher& # 39; s Happy mom, happy baby Podcast, released on Saturday.
"I have found a new enjoyment of life," he said about motherhood.
Here are 10 things we learned:
1. The mother's fault is real: When asked if she struggles with her mother's guilt, Kate said: "Yes, absolutely. I think anyone who isn't … is actually lying. Yes, all the time."
When questioning his own decisions and his own judgments, he said, "it starts from the moment he has a baby."
"But also, you know, I feel a great responsibility because the amount of what I have learned in recent years is very fascinating and I would definitely have done things differently, even during my pregnancy, which I would not have done now, knowing the importance of the first years, "he said. "The emotional well-being of the mother directly affects the baby you are growing … I was much more aware of it the third time than the first time."
Being a mother, Kate said, means knowing how to "commit."
2. She wants to appreciate the "simple things,quot;: "I think the things that really resonate with me the most are simple things and I see that even now with my own children, in reality, life is now so busy, so distracting, and in reality sometimes simple things like watching a fire on a really rainy day it provides such enjoyment, "said Kate. "I remember that from my childhood, doing simple things, going for a walk together, and that is really what I try to do with my children too, because it completely eliminates all the complications, all the pressures as a father. And I believe that these experiences they also mean a lot to the children and the world they are in, which is a real adventure, really, for them. "
Kate also said: "I think as parents, we have to try to remember through the complications of our growing children, that ultimately it is really simple things that really matter and, if nothing else, that is what really I try to remember. daily. "
3. Quality moments: "Spending quality time with your children (no) is not really if you have made each delivery and each collection, but it is those quality moments you spend with your child, where you are really listening to them correctly, properly understanding what they feel," Kate said. "And, really, if things go wrong, then take the time to think, how, as a mother, do I feel? Am I really making the situation worse for my son? Because in reality, this is bringing all kinds of things that I think, instead of really focusing on them and how they might be reacting or responding to certain situations. "
"That would be another tip I would like to give at that time!" she added.
4. What you want your children to remember from their childhood: "If you really think about that, is it that I am sitting trying to do the math and studying homework over the weekend? Or is it (having) campfires, sitting trying to cook sausages that has not worked because it has not worked wet either? That is what I would like you to remember, those moments with me as a mother but also as a family, going to the beach, "he said. "It's what I want them to remember, not the stressful home, when you try to do everything and you really don't succeed at all."
5. A breath of fresh air: In the interview, Kate emphasized the importance of children spending time outdoors.
"(As) children, we spend a lot of time outside and it's something that really fascinates me," Kate said. "I think it is very good for physical well-being and also for mental well-being and, in reality, it is the basis of those foundations. But it is a great environment to spend time building those quality relationships without the distractions of & # 39; I have that cooking & # 39; and & # 39; I "have to do this,quot; and, in fact, it's very simple ".
Kate said she was happy when "I am with my family in the country and we are dirty, dirty."
6. Grateful for public support for the real baby: Kate and William welcomed their first child, Prince George, in July 2013. The United Kingdom was very excited about the birth of the "royal baby," the fourth in the throne line.
"Everyone had been very supportive," said the Duchess. "This was something for which everyone was excited and we were greatly grateful for the support that the public had shown us and, in fact, for being able to share that joy and appreciation with the public, I felt it was really important and equally, it was along with a newborn baby and a kind of inexperience of the parents and the uncertainty of what that contained. So there were all kinds of emotions found. "
7. The sex of Prince George was a surprise: Kate and William have never announced the sex of their babies before they were born, generating speculation that they may have known them but did not want to reveal them publicly. In the podcast, Kate says that George's sex was even a surprise to her.
"I didn't know, no," he said. "It was a surprise."
8. Your pregnancies were difficult: Kate talked about hyperemesis gravidarum, characterized by extreme nausea and / or vomiting, with all her pregnancies.
"I was very nauseous, so I am not the happiest of pregnant people," he said. "It was definitely a challenge, not only for me but also for his loved ones around him … (it impacts) everyone in the family. William didn't feel he could do much to help and it's hard for everyone to see him suffering from it. ".
"(I was) completely rotten," he said. "I was really sick. I wasn't eating the things I should eat, but still the body could still take all the goodness of my body and use it to grow a new life, which I think is fascinating."
9. "Happy childhood,quot;: "I had a very happy childhood," he said. "It was a lot of fun. I am very fortunate to come from a very strong family. My parents were very dedicated to us, my brothers. I really appreciate now, as a father, how much they sacrificed for us. In all sports matches, they would be the ones they were on the sidelines, screaming, and we would always have our family vacation together. "
10. "Amazing Granny,quot;: Kate also remembered about bonding with one of her grandmothers.
"I had an amazing grandmother who spent a lot of time: playing with us, doing crafts and going to her greenhouse, gardening and cooking with us," he said. "I try to incorporate many of the experiences she gave us at that time in the experiences I give my children now. That too, the environments in which you spend time too, you know that it is a happy home environment, safe environments."
This marks the first podcast of the Duchess. The interview aims to promote his latest initiative focused on early childhood development: the Five big questions survey, which asks people across the UK to generate a conversation about the importance and long-term impact of a person's early years.
"It's going to take a long time, I'm talking about a generational change, but I hope this is the first small step: to start a conversation about the importance of early childhood development," said Kate. "It's not just about happy and healthy children. This is for consequences and results for a lifetime."
