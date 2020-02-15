Kate Middleton opens up on motherhood in the podcast: 10 highlights

Even Kate Middleton Fight with the mother's guilt.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 38, mother of Prince george6 Charlotte Princess, 4 and Prince louis, 1 and 1/2, talked about being a mother, her parenting style, her difficult pregnancies and her own childhood in a rare solo interview to Giovanna Fletcher& # 39; s Happy mom, happy baby Podcast, released on Saturday.

"I have found a new enjoyment of life," he said about motherhood.

Here are 10 things we learned:

1. The mother's fault is real: When asked if she struggles with her mother's guilt, Kate said: "Yes, absolutely. I think anyone who isn't … is actually lying. Yes, all the time."

When questioning his own decisions and his own judgments, he said, "it starts from the moment he has a baby."

"But also, you know, I feel a great responsibility because the amount of what I have learned in recent years is very fascinating and I would definitely have done things differently, even during my pregnancy, which I would not have done now, knowing the importance of the first years, "he said. "The emotional well-being of the mother directly affects the baby you are growing … I was much more aware of it the third time than the first time."

Being a mother, Kate said, means knowing how to "commit."

2. She wants to appreciate the "simple things,quot;: "I think the things that really resonate with me the most are simple things and I see that even now with my own children, in reality, life is now so busy, so distracting, and in reality sometimes simple things like watching a fire on a really rainy day it provides such enjoyment, "said Kate. "I remember that from my childhood, doing simple things, going for a walk together, and that is really what I try to do with my children too, because it completely eliminates all the complications, all the pressures as a father. And I believe that these experiences they also mean a lot to the children and the world they are in, which is a real adventure, really, for them. "

Kate also said: "I think as parents, we have to try to remember through the complications of our growing children, that ultimately it is really simple things that really matter and, if nothing else, that is what really I try to remember. daily. "