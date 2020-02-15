Kate Middleton makes her podcast debut, talks about hypnotism, motherhood and early childhood development

Kate Middleton made her podcast debut this weekend at the Happy mom, happy baby Podcast with the best-selling presenter and author Giovanna Fletcher. The Duchess of Cambridge talked about pregnancy, motherhood and her “5 important questions” survey, and also revealed that she turned to “hypno childbirth” when she gave birth to her three children: Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1)

Middleton suffered an extreme form of morning sickness known as hyperemesis gravidarum during all her pregnancies, and explained that this led her to realize the power of the mind on the body.

“They gave me very bad nausea, so I'm not the happiest of pregnant people. “(I was) completely rotten. I was really sick, I wasn't eating the things I should be eating, but still, the body could still take all the goodness of my body and grow a new life, which I think is fascinating, "Kate said." He went to through the hyperemesis that I really realized the power of the mind over the body because I really had to try everything and everything to try to help me overcome it. "

The Duchess explained how she connected with hypnotherapy, which includes self hypnosis and techniques to help the body relax before delivery and delivery. According to the Mayo Clinic, hypnopart classes teach how to use music, visualization, words, indications of birth partners and positive thinking to help control labor pains and sensations.

Middleton said there are different levels, and Prince William did not stand there and recited sweet words. She added that it was something she didn't even ask her husband because she wanted to do something for herself.

She saw the power of meditation and deep breathing in hypnotic childbirth, and when she was really sick it helped her realize that she could take control during childbirth. Middleton says he was "enormously powerful,quot; because things were very bad during his pregnancy, and helped him enjoy labor.

Middleton explained that he really liked labor because he knew it was an event with an end. However, she understands that hypnotic birth does not work for everyone because labor and delivery can be extremely difficult.

Kate Middleton appeared in the Happy mom, happy kids Podcast to promote your new 5 Big Questions survey for early childhood development. The episode is now available where podcasts are broadcast.



