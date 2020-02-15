Kashmir: India tells Turkey not to interfere in internal affairs & # 39; | Pakistan News

%MINIFYHTMLddb5f5b61ff972cd12ed58f0827b5b9711% %MINIFYHTMLddb5f5b61ff972cd12ed58f0827b5b9712%

India has told Turkey not to "interfere,quot; in its internal affairs, after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed concern over the deterioration of the situation in Kashmir, administered by India, a region of Muslim majority where The tensions remain high. since the Indian government stripped him of his limited autonomy last year.

In a statement cited by Indian media on Saturday, Raveesh Kumar, spokesman for the foreign affairs ministry, rejected "all references to Jammu and Kashmir,quot; made in a joint statement issued by Ankara and Islamabad after Erdogan's visit to neighboring Pakistan on Friday.

"We call on the Turkish leaders not to interfere in the internal affairs of India and develop an adequate understanding of the facts, including the serious threat posed by terrorism emanating from Pakistan to India and the region," Kumar said. , calling Kashmir. "An integral and inalienable part of India,quot;.

During his trip to Islamabad, Erdogan said that the suffering of cashmerePeople had worsened in recent years due to the adoption of "unilateral measures."

"This approach, which aggravates the current situation and revokes the freedom and acquired rights of the cashmere"People, it does not benefit anyone," said the state agency Anadolu, cited by Turkey.

"The cashmere The problem can be solved not through conflict or oppression, but on the basis of justice and equity. "

Both India and Pakistan claim the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir in its entirety, but manage separate portions of it. The neighbors of South Asia with nuclear weapons have fought two of their three wars over the region.

Tensions have remained high since India passed a constitutional amendment in August last year, revoking a special status and autonomy for Kashmir administered by India and absorbing it in the mainstream government of the country.

In early 2019, the two countries also fought a limited military conflict over Kashmir, carrying out air strikes in each other's territory.