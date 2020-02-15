Kandi Burruss tackles the shooting in his restaurant that left 3 injured

%MINIFYHTML02ebf7aee17396aa4b2c65d8f7652d6311% %MINIFYHTML02ebf7aee17396aa4b2c65d8f7652d6312%

Kandi Burruss broke his silence on Saturday after a shooting on Valentine's Day at his Old Lady Gang 2 restaurant in Atlanta left three injured.

According to the Atlanta East Point police, when couples had dinner for Valentine's Day on Friday night, a man entered the Old Lady Gang 2 restaurant on Marketplace Boulevard, located in the Camp Creek Marketplace, and shot him to a man, as well as to two innocent people.

Authorities reported that the three victims were expected to survive and were hospitalized for treatment.

The frightening incident prompted Kandi to talk about the issue, informing fans that her thoughts and prayers are with the victims and that she and her team are cooperating with the authorities that are conducting the investigation.

You can read Kandi's full statement below:

We are glad that no one has been seriously injured in the shooting and we congratulate Kandi for her response to such an unfortunate situation.