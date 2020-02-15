Justin Fashanu: supporters of the city of Norwich commemorate the anniversary of the wonderful goal of the club legend | Soccer news

Proud Canaries and other fan groups collaborate to produce banners celebrating the famous movie and volleyball vs Liverpool 40 years ago





Detail of the new banner by Justin Fashanu presented by Norwich City fans on Saturday (David Shenton artwork)

Norwich fans unveiled a special banner on Saturday to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the wonderful goal of club legend Justin Fashanu against Liverpool.

Fashanu scored the sensational film and volley in a First Division match at Carrow Road in February 1980, which Liverpool ended up winning 5-3. The strike was renamed Gol of the season and has become part of Norwich folklore.

The banner was displayed at River End on Carrow Road before the initial serve against Liverpool

The striker is also known for being the first professional male footballer to go out as gay in Britain, and one of the few worldwide to do so. Fashanu shared his story publicly in 1990, and continued to play American football in England and Scotland for several years. Tragically, he died by suicide in 1998; On Wednesday of next week he would have turned 59.

The 20-meter-long banner commissioned by Norwich's LGBT fan group, Proud Canaries, who worked with other Along Come Norwich and Barclay End Norwich fans, was deployed on River End of Carrow Road shortly before the start of the game. Premier League against Liverpool, which the visitors won 1-0.

The vivid wording on the banner drawn by cartoonist and artist David Shenton describes the sequence of passes that began with Kevin Bond and ended with the sweet film and the left foot volley that sent the ball to Ray Clemence.

Fashanu began his career in Norwich, debuting at the age of 17, and then played for Nottingham Forest, Notts County, Brighton, Torquay and several other clubs.

Shenton said: "Two years ago, I drew a massive work of art for Norwich Pride of LGBT + community-nominated icons.

"The most voted person was Justin Fashanu, a man so appreciated in this city, especially for the football club for his talent as a player, and for the LGBT + community for his courage not to hide who he was."

Proud Canaries founder Di Cunningham added: "I'm overwhelmed that Justin still has such an important place in the hearts of Norwich fans, and that connection helps make this club super inclusive."

"A great credit also for the club for its continued commitment to equality and for offering flexibility and assistance to ensure that these fantastic displays of support can happen."