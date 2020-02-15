Justin Bieber gets excited about friendship with Billie Eilish and says he wants to "protect her,quot;

Justin Bieber is extremely familiar with what can happen to a young musician when he reaches an incredible level of fame. And, the 25-year-old singer was excited to talk about his new friendship with Billie Eilish because he is worried about the 18-year-old.

During your interview with Apple Music Beats 1Bieber said he will always be there for Eilish no matter what.

Justin Bieber video talking about how he wants to protect Billie Eilish from the industry:

"(I will let her) do her thing and if she ever needs me, I will be here to help her," Bieber said while wiping her tears from her eyes. “I only protect those moments because people take meetings for granted. I just want to protect her, you know? I don't want her to lose it. I don't want her to go through anything I went through. I do not wish that on anyone. So, if you ever need me, I'm just a phone call away. "

Last year, Eilish reached an unprecedented level of success and fame in the music industry. Only in the last month he swept the four main categories in the Grammys, performed at the Oscars and released the new James Bond song for the next film. No time to die.

Eilish is still a teenager and has been incredibly sincere about her love for Bieber, who was strong before becoming famous. the Bad boy The singer recently posted photos and a video on Instagram to show that she has been a true Belieber for a long time. He also posted a clip of Bieber's interview where he talked about her, and in the caption he urged his fans to "transmit changes," which is Bieber's new album.

According to We weekly, Eilish was finally able to meet Bieber in Coachella in April 2019. The duo left during the set of Ariana Grande and danced when she sang Tearing my heart with ‘NSync (minus Justin Timberlake). Eilish and Bieber collaborated in a remix of Bad boy.

Eilish is so fond of Bieber that she shared her first contact through social networks in March 2019. After Bieber followed her on Twitter, Eilish revealed that the Canadian native sent her a screenshot of a message she sent. in 2014.

Eilish said he was "crazy,quot; and "embarrassing," but insisted that he only sent him a message despite having a fan account. Billie Eilish said he didn't want to bother Justin Bieber, and remembers not sending him "for months and months and months."

The Grammy winner also revealed what she sent to Bieber in that first message: “Hi, Justin. I just wanted to talk. How are you? Please answer."



