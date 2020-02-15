Justin Bieber gets $ 10K glass covered palette from Hailey Baldwin on Valentine's Day

%MINIFYHTML517162e863ce0a9a23e676a65808e27911% %MINIFYHTML517162e863ce0a9a23e676a65808e27912%

WENN / Will Alexander

The pink crystallized Dreamsicle created by digital artist Dan Life features 12,210 hand-mounted crystals and is available for purchase in a very limited number.

Justin Bieber received an infernal gift from Hailey Baldwin. Celebrating Valentine's Day, it was said that the creator of hits "Yummy" had given his 23-year-old model wife a $ 10,000 glass palette.

The pink crystallized Dreamsicle is one of ten limited edition pieces created by digital artist Dan Life. It is 11½ x 4 inches in size with 12,210 crystals fixed by hand everywhere. People reported that only three of this luxurious item are still available for purchase.

Apparently, Justin returned the favor by giving Hailey a bouquet of red and white roses. His wife was seen holding the gift that was wrapped in rustic brown paper when they left Tomoko Spa, where they allegedly enjoyed a three-hour relaxation treatment, in Beverly Hills on Friday, February 14.

For the tour, the creator of hits "Baby" put on jeans and a gray sweatshirt from his Drew House street clothing line. He completed his look with a pair of white crocs and a blue cap. Meanwhile, his wife kept her casual look with a cream crew-neck sweatshirt and a pair of black shorts. Holding a black leather bowling bag, he shook the Vans sneakers with pink socks.

Justin also made use of his Instagram account to pay tribute to Hailey. He uploaded a photo of the 23-year-old model dressed in a black top with her semi messy hair covering part of her face. "My love forever," sprouted along with the beautiful click.

On the same day of his Valentine's Day celebration, the Canadian singer released his fifth album "Changes." It is his first album in more than four years since he released the "Purpose" of 2015. His lead single "Yummy", which was released a month ago, debuted at number 2 on the Billboard & # 39; s Hot 100.

Hailey has also promoted her husband's new registration through her own Instagram account. "I couldn't be happier that people can finally listen to this album … I couldn't be more proud of you, I couldn't be more in love with you. Congratulations on an amazing amazing baby album," he wrote in a post about it.