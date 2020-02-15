Justin Bieber dedicates the entire album to Hailey Baldwin

%MINIFYHTMLebbeaeed0ec65321c75b38e48b77c89f11% %MINIFYHTMLebbeaeed0ec65321c75b38e48b77c89f12%

The creator of hits & # 39; Love Yourself & # 39; He talks about how his new life as a married man inspired his trade while celebrating the release of his fifth studio album entitled & # 39; Changes & # 39 ;.

Justin Bieber has dedicated his new album "Changes" to his wife Hailey Baldwin.

The couple first came out in 2015 and joined again in May 2018. After the success maker "Yummy" proposed in July 2018, Justin and Hailey exchanged votes only two months later.

Successful creator "Yummy" has been through a series of challenges in recent years, including mental health struggles and Lyme disease, and after crediting Hailey for helping him, he has now dedicated his new release to his love.

"One of my favorite songs on the album is called & # 39; Forever & # 39;" he told the British newspaper The Sun. "I don't know if you're married or have a special person, but the idea of ​​being with my wife forever gives me the chills."

He added: "We talked this morning. She is in Los Angeles right now and I miss her a lot, but my whole album is dedicated to her and my love for her. I really hope that translates."

And Justin admitted that it's not only love songs he writes about his wife, but also uses his music to release his anger.

While singing in one of his new songs, his frantic love life has even proven to be a useful outlet for his anger and frustrations.

"Sometimes we all feel frustrated and upset. My song & # 39; Take It Out on Me & # 39; in the new album has to do with that," he said. "I am letting my wife know that, whatever happens, no matter what she feels, she can take it out on me, you know, in the bag, if you know what I mean."

"Changes" is now available.