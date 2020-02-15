Jurgen Klopp offers sympathy to Pep Guardiola and Man City after the ban | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML86760ed24867c53abfbbddff93dd155d11% %MINIFYHTML86760ed24867c53abfbbddff93dd155d12%

Liverpool's boss feels for title rivals after UEFA imposes a two-season ban on City for financial breaches of Fair Play



%MINIFYHTML86760ed24867c53abfbbddff93dd155d15% %MINIFYHTML86760ed24867c53abfbbddff93dd155d16%















0:51



Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he sympathizes with Pep Guardiola and Manchester City players for their two-year ban on UEFA competitions.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he sympathizes with Pep Guardiola and Manchester City players for their two-year ban on UEFA competitions.

Jurgen Klopp says he feels something for Pep Guardiola and his players after Manchester City was kicked out of the UEFA competition for two seasons.

The Premier League champions were kicked out of all UEFA competitions by the governing body of European football on Friday for "serious violations,quot; of the Financial Fair Play regulations.

Speaking after Liverpool's 1-0 victory at Norwich, Klopp emphasized the need to reserve judgment on the City until more information surfaced, but expressed his admiration and sympathy for a coach and a group of players who He insists that they are not to blame.

"It was a surprise when I heard it," Klopp said in his post-game press conference.

2:57 FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Liverpool's victory against Norwich in the Premier League. FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Liverpool's victory against Norwich in the Premier League.

"I have no idea how these things work or happen, but what I can say as a football coach is that Manchester City under Pep Guardiola plays sensational football."

"That's right. I've always admired what you are doing, what you are doing and that will not end at this time."

"One can imagine that it is really difficult right now for athletes; you trust your people, they tell you that it's okay, but UEFA sees things a little differently and now they have to deal with it."

"I have no idea what will happen next. To be honest, I feel for Pep and the players, wow, because they sure didn't do anything wrong, they just played soccer and sensational football."

"Whatever Pep has (that is) has helped each league improve football, but then again, we all have to respect some rules. I have no idea if they did it or not, but obviously the UEFA believes they didn't. " t, and we'll see what happens. "