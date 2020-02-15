Jordyn Woods drops his clothes for Valentine's Day and fans say he's doing too much

Jordyn Woods surprised his fans with a photo he shared in his social media account for Valentine's Day. In the photo, you can see Jordyn in a bathtub obviously without clothes.

While many people praised her, many followers said she is doing too much right now, and that she should give her a break with these spicy photos.

Someone commented: ‘It looks awkward AF! This is NOT what you are, girl! "And another follower said:" She continues to do her best since she separated from Kylie. "

Another follower said: "Why does everyone take professional photos of themselves for Valentine's Day?" And someone else posted this: "That's why everyone is single these days." Everyone does sh * t for free in the gram. "

One commentator wrote: "Jordyn tries to be chosen so badly, we understand, my girl, you are pretty,quot; and another follower said: "If I were Tristan Thompson, I would have risked everything too."

Someone else also mentioned Tristan and said: "Everything is being taken in Tristan's body so as not to touch twice."

Apart from this, Jordyn has definitely lived his best life these days and is also involved in all kinds of exciting projects.

Not to mention the fact that not too long ago, he just announced his first interview with Forbes.

Of course, she couldn't be more proud, and she has every reason to feel that way.

‘OMGGG MY FIRST FORBES INTERVIEW 🖤 @forbes @forbeswomen @pauleannareid’, Jordyn captioned his post.

Fans praised Jordyn in the comments and told him they couldn't be more proud of what he had achieved so far.

Ad

People say that since he left the Kardashian behind, he managed to have a great life and flourished in general. His fans say that Kylie Jenner just kept him from blooming.



Post views:

0 0