Jordyn Woods deletes a nude photo of Valentine in the middle of a violent reaction

Instagram

In the deleted Instagram photo since then, Kylie Jenner's former best friend is casting a seductive look at the camera as she strips in the bathtub with her birthday outfit.

Up News Info –

There are many ways to celebrate Valentine's day. In Jordyn WoodsIn this case, he decided to treat his Instagram followers with a picture of her. However, the answers he got apparently were not what he expected.

Jordyn went to the photo sharing platform on Friday, February 14 to share a photo of her undressing in her birthday suit in a bathtub. Throwing a seductive look at the camera, the social media star strategically placed her hand to cover her breasts, although she still gave her followers a glimpse of her tits. For its lower part, it had bubbles that covered it.

%MINIFYHTML1d290face510e16517144a4cf813480311% %MINIFYHTML1d290face510e16517144a4cf813480312%

<br />

Some were excited about her beauty in the photo, but others were not impressed. "It looks awkward AF! This is NOT who you are, girl!" one said. "Desperate and ONLY are the vibrations I am receiving … too young to be so lost," wrote another. There were some people who said that Jordyn began to "do too much," with an individual comment: "She continues to do her best since she separated from [Kylie Jenner] ".

"She was doing too much now. She was never like that with her old friend. She was just releasing everything," one different person wrote, while another repeated: "Naaaaaa! Send her back to the Kardashians because I see she was a little more elegant with them. " Someone else said: "She really doesn't look natural or comfortable portraying this kind of image."

<br />

Jordyn has not yet responded to criticism, although the photo has been removed from his profile. The only Valentine's post she has on her Instagram account now is a picture of her posing with pink roses in a sleeveless dress. "HAPPY DAY OF SAN VALENTÍN BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE," she wrote in the caption.