Johnny Depp files a motion to crush the citation of Amber Heard's Weinstein company

On Friday Secret window The actor, Johnny Depp, filed a motion at the Manhattan Supreme Court to crush the subpoena filed by Amber Heard, which was intended for the Weinstein Company to discover all its documents related to Harvey Weinstein and Johnny Depp.

Page Six reported that Heard's citation was expected to seek a discovery related to Johnny Depp's $ 50 million lawsuit against his ex-wife. Depp's petition to the Manhattan Supreme Court states that the citation is not related to the Virginia defamation lawsuit he filed against her.

The Amber Heard citation seeks to discover many documents, including all those communications between Harvey Weinstein and Johnny Depp throughout their career working together.

Reportedly, the lawsuit hopes to discover documents related to Johnny's alleged act of violence during the production of the 2004 film, The rake, starring Depp and produced by The Weinstein Company.

As previously reported, Johnny Depp filed a libel suit against his ex-wife after she wrote an opinion piece in the Washington Piece accusing him of abusing her and positioning herself as a survivor of domestic violence.

Although Johnny Depp was never named in the opinion article for the Washington Post, Depp suggested that he was supposed to abuse her in the piece. Followers of the dispute between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard know that shocking events have recently been revealed.

Reportedly, an audio recording was revealed with Amber Heard admitting to hitting him several times. In addition, the audio recording introduces the actress suggesting that Johnny was exaggerating.

In the clip, the actor can be heard stating that if the abuse continued in the same way, he would have to suspend his marriage, even though he really didn't want to do it.

Also, according to reports, Amber Heard says in the clip that he sometimes gets so angry and can't help getting violent with him. Also, in the clip, she states that she can't promise not to hit the actor again and again.



