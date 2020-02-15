Johnny Deep asks the judge to deny the citation of Amber Heard at Weinstein Company

Wenn

Amber Heard seeks to obtain details of ex-husband Johnny Depp's dealings with Harvey Weinstein, but the actor of & # 39; Pirates of the Caribbean & # 39; argues that they are not relevant to their legal battle.

Johnny Depp filed a petition on Friday, February 14, 2020 to cancel a subpoena filed by his ex-wife Amber heard, which would force The Weinstein Company to provide details about the actor's dealings with Harvey weinstein.

The citation aims to seek the discovery related to the defamation lawsuit of $ 50 million in progress by Depp against it, but Depp says the measure is "too broad and seeks the production of documents that are not properly subject to the discovery."

The citation requests a series of documents, including all "communications between Mr. Depp and Harvey Weinstein", in addition to documents "on any act of violence committed by Mr. Depp during the production or promotion of The swinger"- a 2004 film produced by Weinstein starring Depp.

The former couple is immersed in a bitter legal battle between them, and Depp demands "Aquaman"Actress after writing an article for The Washington Post, stating that she was a victim of domestic abuse and referring to the accusations she made against Depp in her explosive divorce of 2016, which were withdrawn after reaching an agreement.

While Depp was not named in the piece, he insisted that it was strongly inferred that he was the author. Heard responded by detailing the "horrible" abuse he allegedly suffered at his hands.

The "pirates of the Caribbean"The actor has insisted that it was Heard who abused him.