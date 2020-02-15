John Abel, murderer of an unsolved case, dies in hospital – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN QUENTIN (Up News Info SF) – Convicted inmate John Abel, sentenced to death row in San Quentin after the evidence linked him to an assassination in Orange County in 1992, died at a local hospital, officials announced Saturday of the prison

Authorities said Abel had been taken to a hospital outside the prison where he was pronounced dead on Saturday morning. His cause of death was unknown while awaiting the results of an autopsy, but no foul play was suspected.

Abel had been in prison since 1992 when he was admitted to Los Angeles County for 44 years and eight months for a series of armed robberies. He also served a seven-year sentence for second-degree robbery with the use of a firearm.

But in 1997, while incarcerated, Abel was charged with the murder of Armando Miller in 1991, who was shot at close range in a Tustin bank and was robbed of $ 20,000 that had just been removed from the bank.

An anonymous complaint led Tustin's police to Abel and during the trial evidence was presented that he had presumed before a girlfriend who had killed Miller. He turned his thumbs and smiled as Judge Robert Fitzgerald was sentenced to death, according to the Orange County Registry.

Since 1978, when California restored the death penalty, 82 convicted inmates have died from natural causes, 27 have committed suicide, 13 were executed in California, one was executed in Missouri, one was executed in Virginia. Another 14 have died from other causes and seven, including Abel, are awaiting a cause of death. There are 728 people on the death row in California.