Joe Giudice shows his thanks to the separated wife Teresa on Valentine's Day after her trap revelation

On Valentine's Day, Joe Giudice turned to social networks to show love to his ex, Teresa and fans don't know how to react! The reason why the reactions in his publication, in which he says he "appreciates,quot; it, were quite varied, is because the RHONJ star revealed that he cheated on her during his two-decade marriage.

Teresa shared that many years ago, she found her second secret phone that used to chat with another person: a woman.

Your message says: ‘Thank you for providing this family so well. I think we make a great team. I really appreciate you. Happy day (heart emoji). "

This provoked a response from a fan who commented: ‘It is curious how men never know what they have until they no longer have it. You know what Joe, you've become humble. What a great quality to have. "

Obviously, this user and many others think that Teresa is much better without Joe now that they are no longer an element, but there were also many people who encouraged Joe to recover her.

That said, there were comments that said things like: "claim your wife Joe."

It seems that some followers still hope that they could be a family again, leaving aside the problems of deportation.

It is no secret that Joe currently lives in Italy amid his problems with ICE and is not allowed to return to the US. UU. And maybe I never do.

That also means that he is far from his four daughters and Teresa's together, but the girls have at least visited him in his home country twice since his release from ICE.

And he did not forget his sons on "love day,quot;, as Joe also published another tribute dedicated to his daughters later in the day.

The note was long and sounded sincere and raw, something that many fans praised him for writing.



