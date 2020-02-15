Joe Buttler will reopen for England when deciding T20I against South Africa | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML1f184d6a3b674116f93d0980a1ab1c7511% %MINIFYHTML1f184d6a3b674116f93d0980a1ab1c7512%

Jos Buttler will reopen the batting for England in the third decisive T20I of Sunday's series against South Africa at Centurion, Eoin Morgan confirmed.

Buttler scored only 15 and two in the first two games of the series after partnering with Jason Roy and getting ahead of Jonny Bairstow.

However, three of its seven fifty years T20I have arrived as a starter and averaged 40.14 from that place with a strike rate of 156.98.

When asked if he was considering leaving Buttler in the middle order, England captain Morgan said: "Not for Sunday, definitely not.

"Jos is one of our best white-ball cricketers, as a hitter, it doesn't matter with gloves. We believe that he, Jason and Jonny are our best three in the future."

Moeen Ali, who threw a 39 of 11 balls in the victory of an England series leveling race in Durban on Friday night, says Buttler is a match winner from any position.

Moeen Ali says he hit 'by instinct' when he broke 39 of only 11 balls in England's victory over South Africa in the second T20I.

"The fortunate thing is that we can change it and we would be as strong or even stronger," Ali said.

"Jos is brilliant at number five, but he is also brilliant when he opens. So sometimes when he bats at five and plays the way he does, people say he could open and bat like that and hit for longer."

"Jos is one of our best finalists, but we like five, six, seven or eight have to improve as well. We can't trust him alone. If he comes out on top, we win the game in 10 overs."

Eoin Morgan praised Chris Jordan's composure with the ball and the "winning entries" of Moeen Ali when England beat South Africa in Durban.

Morgan described Ali's entries, in which he scored four six and six four when England looted 79 of his 29 final balls and recorded 204-7, as "winner of the match,quot; and Moeen says he was delighted that his efforts would help his team to victory.

"It was nice to go out and be in the middle a little at first, just to get going, and then I followed my instinct," said the 32-year-old, who came to the crease on Friday with England 125-5 after 15.1 overs.

"I thought," Well, I'm going to try to put pressure on bowlers. "It's been a while since I played well for England, so it was good to do so and contribute to winning a game."

"We were in a somewhat complicated situation in which if we lost a couple of wickets we would not get 170, so it was good to leave."

"I've been training a lot. Trying to gain some muscle, not too much because I bowling, but trying to be a little stronger. But it was more about trying to hit the ball cleanly. Number seven is a very difficult place because you enter And the rhythm of the game dictates you. Moeen Ali on his ball 11 39

"Morgy (Morgan) always speaks, even after a defeat, of being even more positive than the previous game and you have to stick to that. It is the reason we have succeeded over the years."

Ali said Sky sports Earlier this month he was planning to return to the Cricket Test after requesting a rest in the longest form after being abandoned during The Ashes and losing his national red ball contract.

The Worcestershire star was not available for the impending Sri Lanka tour, but says he hopes to return to five-day cricket this summer when England receives the West Indies and Pakistan.

Moeen told Sky Sports that he expected to be dropped into the ashes after feeling 'exhausted' for the cricket test.

"I'm looking to aim this summer, for sure," he added. "I want to give myself a little more time. I want to make sure. Trying cricket is not a place for tired minds or if you don't like it completely."

"It's the most difficult format for a mile and I want to make sure when I get back that I'm at my best. I want to be improved as a player, as a bowler and hitter, in particular."

"I still want to play and I have the ambition to play test cricket. I will do it when I feel 100 percent ready. I know I have to fight for my place. I will."

