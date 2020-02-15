Jim Carrey did not audition for & # 39; Saturday Night Live & # 39; for suicide drama

WENN / Avalon

In an interview, the star of & # 39; Sonic the Hedgehog & # 39; He remembers the moment he saw someone trying to commit suicide the moment he left the NBC building in the San Fernando Valley.

Jim Carrey I knew his "Saturday night live"The hearing was doomed when he arrived at the studio when a page contemplated suicide.

The star of "The Mask" left its mark on the television comedy show "In Living Color", but got rid of its "SNL" test, and reveals that all the signs that it was not going to work out.

"I went out to NBC in the valley (of San Fernando) and I thought, & # 39; God, I hope it's a lucky day for me & # 39;", he tells the host of "Lights Out". David Spade. "I got out of my car, closed the door and listened, & # 39; Don't do it! Don't jump!"

"I looked up at the top of the NBC building and there was a page with a blue robe trying to get nervous, standing on the NBC logo trying to lift your nerves to jump, and said: & # 39; It's not good sign & # 39 ;. "