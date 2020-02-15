Jim Carrey credits the violent reaction of the trailer for improving & # 39; Sonic the Hedgehog & # 39;

WENN / Instar

The live-action adaptation of the SEGA console game has undergone changes in the appearance of the main character after its teaser, which was launched in April, provoked negative reactions from fans.

Jim Carrey is glad that fans spoke against the initial trailer of their new "Sonic the Hedgehog"movie.

The advance of the film, starring Carrey as the enemy of the computer-animated rodent, Dr. Ivo "Eggman" Robotnik, was released in April, but devotees of the original SEGA console game expressed dismay at the character's appearance and The addition of humans. -like teeth in particular.

After the controversy, Sonic director Jeff Fowler tweeted: "The message is loud and clear … you're not happy with the design and want changes. It's going to happen," and a new cartoon version was revealed in a second trailer last November (2019).

Speaking to Fox News, the star said about the controversy: "It turned out to be a cooperative where everyone was involved in the creation."

"I think everyone felt good in the end because (the director) Jeff Fowler (didn't have) any ego involved at all. He simply said: & # 39; These people grew up with him, and it is important for them that we do it right & # 39 And I think it was a much better movie for that. "

The actor added that he does not create characters "based on what people say," but he also felt that the elements of the film were not "in the pocket" until they were reworked.

"It was also my concern," he admitted. "(But) it was fantastic."

"Sonic the Hedgehog" is now available.