Jessie J hugs Channing Tatum in the Valentine's video

Love is strong between Jessie J Y Channing Tatum.

The 31-year-old British singer posted on her Instagram page on Friday, Valentine's Day, a selfie video of her hugging the 39-year-old actor in what appears to be a restaurant, writing, "Mines ❤️".

Last month, Jessie and Channing reconciled after a brief break, more than a year after they started dating. They also made their red carpet debut as a couple, at the MusicCares Person of the Year gala in honor of Aerosmith, a pre2020 Grammys event. Later they attended a party after the awards ceremony.

His reconciliation was not supported by some fans. Channing applauded an Instagram troll who criticized his relationship with Jessie and compared her to his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan.

Later, Jessie wrote on Instagram: "When you put out the external whispers, the noise and the comparisons in MUTE and you raise YOUR volume of life at full power. When you surrender and act without fear of the truth that it always was. Love GLOWS and GROWS in a different way. Inside out happiness. "