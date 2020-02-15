Jeffree Star explains why he's dating so much lately

Jeffree Star continues to devastate the beauty world while discovering how to be single after being in a serious relationship for half a decade. Fans have realized that Jeffree has been partying a lot lately and has the perfect answer as to why.

During the Superbowl weekend, the influencer was in Miami dancing all night and even took a picture with G Eazy. Before that, he appeared in a Tik Tok with the famous Ninja game streamer.

His supporters were worried that Star might have been spiraling after the breakup, but it's quite the opposite: he's doing what he couldn't do for quite some time.

"It's good to have genuine friendships with people who are also on YouTube and are doing really great things," he began explaining through Instagram Stories.

‘And he really wants to hang out and wants to spend an incredible fucking time. I know that many of you have been like, "Oh, Jeffree comes out every night, Jeffree is doing this, you usually don't do this." Guys, real tea … I was with someone who didn't want to go out, didn't want to go to strip clubs, I never wanted to go to the club. I've been dating since I was 17 years old with a fake ID, b **** is over 30 now, honey, so it's nice to enjoy the things you haven't done in a long time. You know I was living the best life with all my friends. "

This comes after Jeffree and Nathan Schwandt stopped him.

The beautuber told his subscribers that, although they love each other, they were not in love.

In addition, Nathan was not a fan of being in the spotlight while that is what Jeffree's luxurious life requires him to be.

The two remain great friends and share custody of their dogs.



