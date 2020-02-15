Jeannie Mai and Jeezy are killed together in stunning new photos while fans wait for a pregnancy announcement: things are becoming real

According to recent reports, the relationship between Jeezy and Jeannie Mai has been flourishing, and it seems that the two are raising the bar for couples' goals.

The two celebrities brought the news that they were dating for the first time when they arrived together at the SnoBall Gala in August.

Shortly after the red carpet event, the new couple also shared their first photo on Instagram and, therefore, made their relationship official.

In November, Jeannie opened up and talked about her feelings for Jeezy, whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins.

At that time, Jeannie declared that she and her boyfriend spent enough in their lives, which allowed them to connect in the understanding that love should feel safe, honest and pure.

Jeannie also commented that both felt a magnetic attraction and shared the mutual joy of having a purpose in life.

Since then, Jeezy and Jeannie have been seen at New York Fashion Week, as the two stars even arrived at the Christian Siriano show dressed in matching clothes.

For the prestigious fashion event, the rapper "MLK BLVD,quot; wore an embroidered outfit consisting of two parts and a jacket.

In contrast, the talk show host also opted for the same color palette and combined her dress with a cozy leather coat.

A fan said: “Ummmm, everyone else just goes home because everyone did it 😍🔥 @thejeanniemai. A couple that kills together stays together!

Another commenter shared: “I demand selections from you two every hour on the hour. Look You look fabulous, keep coming. You are literally beaming with happiness, waiting for a baby of yours. "

This sponsor wrote: "This is getting too much for me now 😢😭 sooo cute ❤️❤️❤️ It's on your level even in fashion wow! This relationship is tighter than your pants. 😂😍"

A fourth follower declared: “Happiness looks beautiful in both ❤ This makes my heart explode with joy, praying for a Blasian baby. I'm obsessed with your outfit. Who designed it?

The first sign that the relationship between Jeannie and Jeezy was becoming serious was when it was reported that the two spent Christmas together with the 41-year-old television personality family.

Supporters are now convinced that this relationship can work.



